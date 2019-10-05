MJC falls to San Mateo for first loss of season; QB Velasquez sees limited action

MJC head coach Rusty Stivers smiles after a touchdown during a game between Modesto Junior College and American River College at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, Calif., on Sept. 9, 2017. American River won the game 55-49 in double overtime. jwestberg@modbee.com

With the “Morris Trophy” on the line, the Modesto Junior College football team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to the College of San Mateo, 35-12.

The trophy is named after Charles “Jum” Morris, who was dean and president at both schools.

The Pirates (4-1) had more total yards than the Bulldogs (5-0) but they only entered the red zone four times and converted twice.

Sophomore quarterback Brett Neves (Downey) got the start and was 19-of-32 for 235 yards. Redshirt sophomore Danny Velasquez (Turlock), who suffered a knee injury last week, played three series in the second half.

The Bulldogs returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and led 21-6 at halftime. San Mateo had another kickoff return for a TD in the second half and returned an interception for another score.

Freshman running back Isaac Sharp (Hilmar) had 28 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Pirates, who have a bye next week before hosting the College of Sequoias at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.