College Sports
Big first half lifts MJC over American River; QB Velasquez leaves game with injury
Modesto Junior College set the tone early and often on Saturday, scoring 31 first-half points en route to a 38-20 win at American River.
Freshman running back Michael Ramos (Lathrop) rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown as the Pirates (4-0) remained undefeated.
After forcing a stop on the Beavers opening drive, redshirt sophomore quarterback Danny Velasquez (Turlock) connected with sophomore wide receiver Tommy Ologundudu (Chavez) for a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Velasquez, who was 5-of-7 for 106 yards and a touchdown, suffered a knee injury on the second drive and left the game. Afterward, a coach said the knee was sore, and that Velasquez could have returned but he was kept out for precautionary reasons.
Sophomore quarterback Brett Neves (Downey) was 17-of-21 for 177 yards and freshman wide receiver Lucas Curtis (Turlock) had two rushing touchdowns and five receptions for 44 yards.
The Pirates led 17-7 after the first quarter and 31-7 at halftime.
Sophomore linebacker Dominic Silva (Turlock) had eight tackles and two tackles for a loss and MJC’s defense had seven tackles for a loss.
MJC, ranked No. 3 in the CCCSIA Poll, are at the College of San Mateo next Saturday at 1 p.m.
