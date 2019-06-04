He ran for more than 2,400 yards for Modesto JC. He’s headed to play D-I football

Highlights: Modesto Junior College 28 San Mateo 18 Modesto Junior College beat San Mateo 28-18 on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Junior College beat San Mateo 28-18 on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018

Devan Bass has found a new home.

The Pitman High graduate and Modesto Junior College running back committed to Western Michigan on Sunday.

“They (Western Michigan) treated me like family right when I got there,” Bass said. “It’s a great school for an education and I am going to be a communications major.”

Bass, who had 1,326 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns for MJC in 2018, said the recruiting process was exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time because he had a lot of options.

He was also considering Ferris State, Fresno State, Lamar, and Sacramento State.

Bass was named a California Community College Football Coaches Association First Team All-American and had 2,471 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in his two years at MJC.

“MJC means everything to me because of what they’ve done for me,” Bass said. “I loved every second there.”

Bass leaves MJC with two school records.

He holds the career all-purpose yardage mark (2,973) and career rushing yards (2,471).

Local boxer wins televised fight: Modesto heavyweight fighter Rodney Hernandez (13-7-2) defeated Onoriode Ehwarieme (17-1) with a first-round knockout in a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) event on Saturday at the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto.

It was Hernandez’s third straight win.