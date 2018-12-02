MJC beats City College of San Francisco in Golden State Bowl; Big win for Stan State

The Modesto Junior College football team did something it hadn’t done in 60 years: beat City College of San Francisco.
Behind a rushing game propelled by Devan Bass and Darus Nelson, the Pirates beat the Rams 28-20 in the Golden State Bowl in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.
Bass rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and Nelson had 74 yards and a TD as the Pirates held on after taking a 21-3 halftime lead.
In that 1958 game, Garry Norvell scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to lead the Pirate to a 7-6 victory. Ray Podesto, Phil Larson and Jerry Campbell also made contributions on that seven-play, 65-yard winning drive that kept MJC in the hunt for the Big Eight Conference title.
This year’s Pirates, who lost to CCSF big in mid-September, finished the season 8-3.
STAN STATE MEN: Darius Scott made two 3-pointers in the final 78 seconds to help put the game into overtime, and two of his teammates did the rest in overtime as the Stanislaus State men’s basketball team beat No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 78-71 at Ed & Bertha Fitzpatrick Arena in Turlock on Saturday night.
Vasilije Saraba and Andy Cleaves hit treys in overtime, and the Warriors’ defense limited the Broncos to just 38.5 percent shooting from the field.
Stanislaus State improved to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the California College Athletic Association. The Broncos fell to 3-1, 1-1.
The Warriors made five of their last six 3-pointers, including Scott’s game-tying shot from the wing with 33 seconds left in regulation.
Cleaves had 21 points, Scott 17 and Ty Davis 13 to lead the Warriors, who next play at Chico State on Thursday.
STAN STATE WOMEN: The Warrior women dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the CCAA after a 75-64 loss to Cal Poly Pomona. Kyanna Davis led Stanislaus State with 21 points. The Broncos improved to 5-1, 2-0.
On Thursday, the Warriors won their first game of the season with a 59-49 victory over Sonoma State behind behind 15 points from Angelica Baylon and 11 from Caitlin Keding.
