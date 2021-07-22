Pony-13 World Series opening ceremonies Thursday; Bel Passi gets first-round test

Bel Passi Baseball fields on Roselle Avenue in Modesto, Calif. pictured Wednesday May 9th, 2018. pclark@modbee.com

The Bel Passi All-Stars of Modesto will open the Pony-13 World Series on Friday against La Quinta.

The pairings were solidified last weekend, when La Quinta, along with Sierra Madre, emerged from a group of four out of a Zone tournament in Southern California to clinch a spot in the tournament.

Bel Passi, by virtue of its hosting duties, already had secured entry into the eight-team, double-elimination tournament, which kicks off Thursday night with opening ceremonies.

The festivities at the baseball complex at 4312 Roselle Ave. starts at 6 p.m. with a skills contest, including a home run derby, at 6:30 p.m. All teams will be in attendance, along with dignitaries from the city, including Mayor Sue Zwahlen.

Play gets under way on Friday for the teams made up of 12- and 13-year-olds.

Redondo, CA vs. San Jose PAL, 10 a.m.

Hagerstown, MD vs. Sierra Madre, CA, 1 p.m.

Mount Pleasant, Mich. vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Bel Passi vs. La Quinta, CA, 7 p.m.

The same schedule will run each day of the tournament through Monday’s championship game, which starts at 7 p.m.

The games will be lived-streamed on the Pony-13 World Series website at pony13worldseries.org. You can also follow on Gamechanger on the web or by downloading the Gamechanger app on your app store.

Today’s opening ceremony is free of charge.

On tournament days, entry is $10 for those 11 and older, $5 for those ages 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and under. A ticket gives you all-day access.