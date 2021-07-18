Sports

A fan’s guide to the Pony League-13 World Series at Bel Passi Baseball complex

What: Pony League-13 World Series

Where: Bel Passi Baseball complex at 4312 Roselle Ave., Modesto

When: Thursday, July 22, through Monday, July 26. Thursday is opening ceremonies and a skills contest starting at 6 p.m. Play begins Friday at 10 a.m.

Who: Baseball teams composed of 12- and 13-year-old players representing the West Region (San Jose, three others TBD), Midwest (Central Michigan), host (Bel Passi All-Stars), South and East. Each team can have up to 15 players.

Tickets: $10 for those 11 and older, $5 for those ages 6 to 10 and free for children 5 and under. A ticket gives you all-day access.

Time of games: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

About Bel Passi All-Stars: Coach Jeff Capel said his 14-player team’s strengths are pitching and defense. The All-Stars finished runner-up in the Bel Passi summer tournament, losing to the Ceres Blaze in the championship. Bel Passi beat the Blaze in the tournament opener. The team is made up of about half 12-year-olds and half 13-year-olds, many of whom play on other summer travel teams, Capel said. They are the second Northern California team to play in the history of the tournament. The other was Santa Clara in 2014.

Past Champions: 2019: Hilo, Hawaii. 2018: Seoul, South Korea. 2017: Seoul, South Korea. 2016: El Cajon. 2015: Chula Vista. 2014: Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. 2013: Jurupa, California. 2012: Irvine. 2011: West Covina. 2010: Chula Vista. 2009: Houston. 2008: Riverside. 2007: Simi. 2006: San Juan (Turillo Alta), Puerto Rico. 2005: Caguas (Villa Blanca), Puerto Rico. 2004: Chino Hills.

Sites: Chino Hills (2004-2009), Fullerton (2010-2013), Whittier (2014-2019) and Modesto (2021).

Did you know? For this age group, there are 80 feet between bases and the distance between the pitching rubber and home plate is 54 feet. Regulation size, which starts at the high school level, is 90 feet between bases and 60 feet, 6 inches, between the mound and home plate.

