How a COVID-19 exposure derailed opening night for one of Hilmar’s best players

Hilmar’s Cole Bailey scores a touchdown during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI semifinal game with Ripon Christian on Friday at HIlmar High School in Hilmar, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Hilmar won the game 47-28. aalfaro@modbee.com

Hilmar senior Cole Bailey was excited.

After months of the unknown, Bailey and the Yellowjackets would open the 2021 abbreviated football season at home against Atwater on March 19.

Bailey, who averaged over 10 yards per carry as a slot back last year, was at home getting his gear ready and about to head to McSweeney Field when his parents told him the bad news:

He had to quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure after a classmate tested positive.

The start of his senior season would have to wait another week.

“It definitely was an emotional roller coaster of events,” Bailey said. “I was mentally and physically preparing for this first game of my senior year, and then being told I can’t play just three hours before kickoff.”

Bailey said he watched the Yellowjackets’ 35-19 victory over the Falcons on live stream and while he wished he was on the field, he understood rules were set in place to keep everyone safe and understood the decision.

“I do want to thank the Hilmar staff and coaches though for reaching out to my family and I during this situation, and for looking for a way to get me back on the field as soon as I can,” he said.

The CDC recommends people quarantine for 14 days after exposure and Bailey said on Monday he had no symptoms.

He was “unsure” of his status for Friday’s home game against Buhach Colony.