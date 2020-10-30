Notebook: Youth sports still moot; FC Barcelona eyeing local player

The entrance into Rainbow Fields on Friday, June 26, 2020, hours after the facility received a cease-and-desist order from Stanislaus County for not abiding by COVID-19 guidelines. bclark@modbee.com

With two months until the scheduled start of the high school sports season, teams are doing the same workouts they’ve been allowed to for the last couple of months which is very little of anything.

The same can be said for youth club sports with local and state guidelines saying “only physical conditioning and training is permitted and ONLY where physical distancing can be maintained.”

The guidelines for youth sports were posted on Aug. 3 and haven’t been updated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t publicly discussed youth sports as of Wednesday afternoon and Kamlesh Kaur, a spokeswoman for the county Health Services Agency, said there hasn’t been any changes at the local level.

Kaur did say “scrimmages aren’t allowed anywhere” and one local club soccer coach said he was in a tough position because his team is following the guidelines while other clubs are scrimmaging and hosting tournaments.

FC Barcelona scouting Ceres native: Ceres native and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell is on FC Barcelona’s “radar” according to an ESPN report.

Cowell, who is 17-years-old, is the youngest player on the team’s radar and has played 14 games for the Earthquakes this year including scoring his first career goal in a 3-2 loss to the LA Galaxy on Aug. 29.

CC alum Johnny Mundt sets career highs in Rams’ win: Central Catholc alum and Los Angeles Rams tight end Johnny Mundt set single-game career-highs in receptions (3) and receiving yards (47) in the Rams’ 24-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday.

With Tyler Higbee inactive due to a hand injury, Mundt, who is used primarily for his run and pass blocking, was given more opportunities in the passing game and had a 34-yard reception midway through the second quarter where he attempted a stiff-arm.

Johnny Mundt breaking tackles and picking up 34! #RamsHouse



: #CHIvsLAR on ESPN

— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2020

“Yeah, that was supposed to be a stiff-arm and I didn’t really connect as much as I wanted to,” Mundt said in an interview with The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “Getting used to having an NFL football in my hands.”