Central Catholic grad Mundt offers insight into his Super Bowl experience

Los Angeles Rams tight end Johnny Mundt doesn’t speak Spanish.
But, that didn’t stop a couple of media members from coming up to him earlier this week and asking him to do an intro in Spanish.
Welcome to Super Bowl week.
For Mundt, a Central Catholic grad, the past couple of days in Atlanta have been “a little bit overwhelming” as the Rams prepare to play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
“There are so many people here in Atlanta, a lot of security in the mall and in the hotel,” Mundt said via phone interview Wednesday night. “It’s also not just the normal media. We go into a big room with our jerseys on and there are cameras on everyone.”
An argument can be made there are more media members in Atlanta this weekend than residents in Mundt’s hometown of Hughson (7,498 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau).
It’s been a long journey to one of sports’ biggest stages for the former Central Catholic Raider.
After fracturing his ankle during rookie camp in 2017, the undrafted free agent spent most of the year rehabbing and on the practice squad. He did play in two games.
In 2018, Mundt, fully healthy, has been on the active squad every week, an instrumental part of the Rams’ special teams unit as well as the team’s third-string tight end. He had one catch for five yards — against the 49ers in Week 17 — in the regular season.
Two weeks ago in the NFC Championship game against New Orleans, Mundt lined up on the right side of the line for two of the most important game-changing plays.
On the game-tying field goal with 15 seconds left, the former Oregon Duck blocked on the right side of the line for the kicker Greg Zuerlein. In overtime, he did the same as Zuerlein’s game-winner split the uprights, sending the Rams to their first Super Bowl since 2002, where they lost to the Patriots.
“When I lined up for the last field goal, I blocked my guy and I saw that kick was going in,” Mundt said. “I knew we were going to punch our ticket.”
Mundt also is on the kick and punt return teams.
His parents, Catherine and John, were in New Orleans for the NFC Championship Game and Los Angeles the previous week for the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
“My wife and I, we are still wrapping our minds around it,” Dad John said. “My kid is playing in the Super Bowl.”
Each Rams player gets 14 tickets to the Super Bowl. Although Mundt said people have “come out of woodwork,” for tickets, he told his parents to keep it to his immediate family, which includes his two brothers.
“We are staying at the team hotel,” said Johnny Mundt’s dad, who arrived in Atlanta on Thursday. “We are part of the “Mob Squad” going over.”
One non-immediate member of Mundt’s family who the 6-foot-4 tight end wanted to come to Atlanta is Central Catholic coach Roger Canepa.
“He really instilled the football mindset, grit and toughness to where I am today,” Mundt said.
The Raiders won a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title and CIF State Division IV championship in 2012, Mundt’s senior season as he led the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (625), and touchdowns (8).
Canepa, who said he is “not a big fan of flying,” is leaving Friday and will sit with the Mundts on Sunday.
“He deserves everything he gets,” Canepa said. “I texted him congratulations and I think I might go and he said, ‘You better’.”
Mundt will be the second player under Canepa to play in the Super Bowl as Josh Parry, who played at Sonora, went with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.
Besides shirts, hats, pants and other apparel with the Super Bowl logo on it, Mundt said his favorite item he has received so far are a pair of sunglasses.
“We got Bose glasses (Bose AR Audio Sunglasses) and they have speakers in them in your ear,” Mundt said. “You can listen to music and can’t hear the guy next to you.”
Mundt said his mind has “gone racing at night” but he has been able to sleep well leading up to the big game.
“They keep us busy throughout the day (with practice, meetings) so I am pretty ready to knock out at night,” he said. “At the end of the day, you are just playing football and taking care of your job, your assignment.”
Mundt used to go to Super Bowl parties growing up and watched New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady “every other year it seemed like.”
Now, his Rams will face off against Brady.
“Every week is a huge challenge in the NFL,” Mundt said. “No game is overlooked and expected to be easy and only two teams make it this far in the NFL. Every play is a little more important. This is why you have been playing football your whole life.”
Recent local players to participate in Super Bowl
