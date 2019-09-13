Sports

And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

Ripon running back Grant Wiebe (22) is pursued by two Central Valley defenders during a game between Ripon High School and Central Valley High School at Ceres High School in Ceres California on September 6, 2019.
Ripon running back Grant Wiebe (22) is pursued by two Central Valley defenders during a game between Ripon High School and Central Valley High School at Ceres High School in Ceres California on September 6, 2019. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 3 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted more than 13,000 times.

The winner?

In a 42-19 victory over Central Valley, Ripon senior running back/linebacker Grant Wiebe had 11 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns and nine tackles, six quarterback hurries, and one sack.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!

Profile Image of Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez
Julian A. Lopez has been covering local sports for The Modesto Bee since August 2018. He graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism.
