And The Bee’s Player of the Week is ... ?

Ripon running back Grant Wiebe (22) is pursued by two Central Valley defenders during a game between Ripon High School and Central Valley High School at Ceres High School in Ceres California on September 6, 2019. jwestberg@modbee.com

We asked Stanislaus District football fans who the top football player was in Week 3 of the 2019 season?

The fans voted more than 13,000 times.

The winner?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In a 42-19 victory over Central Valley, Ripon senior running back/linebacker Grant Wiebe had 11 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns and nine tackles, six quarterback hurries, and one sack.

Thanks so much for your participation and making The Bee the one-stop shop (stories, scores, video, photos, polls) for high school football coverage in the Stanislaus District!