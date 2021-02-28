The importance of lifting all youth voices lifts all of Modesto

Renaldo Rucker teaches at Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

I am a teacher at Grace Davis High School, an adviser for Black Student Union and a consultant for Stanislaus County Youth Empowerment Program.

Those positions have afforded me the privilege of hearing and raising up youth voices. They have a lot to say. It has become my mission to help them achieve their optimal level of success, which in turn helps ensure the success of Stanislaus County.

Growing up in Modesto, my voice and needs were stifled. I wish that I and my fellow Black peers had safe spaces to use our voices. Empowerment was something I had to earn on my own through higher education.

Our students can’t wait another 10 years to “grow up” to be heard.

They have been living through unprecedented times. They have a lot to say about growing up during the overlapping crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, glaring inequities because of the color of our skin, and hurdles of being a student in Stanislaus County.

Students tell me they want to do more than survive — they want to strive to change their individual worlds and their communities for the better.

In their own words

Darrius, 16, said in his essay, “It is crazy what’s going on in the country, I don’t even know where to start. I will start off by what happened this past summer, with the killing of George Floyd. History is most definitely repeating itself; it feels like I’m in a history book. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that police officer put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. This was on a whole new other level of execution style. It made me mad that I live in this country where police brutality is still happening so much.”

As a Black educator, I am grateful to stand on the shoulders of the African American leaders who stood before me. They made it possible for me to teach students from all ethnic backgrounds. With that, I have gained an even greater appreciation for the value of diverse voices.

Angelo, 14, said in his essay, “My voice and concerns, I do feel like they are being met but that does not mean everyone’s is. I feel that every voice counts no matter where they are or who they are. I sometimes feel like it’s pick and choose whose voice gets to be heard or not. I want every voice and concern to be heard; no matter how long they talk, we need to listen. It doesn’t matter how long or short it is, every word is vital to this country.”

I couldn’t agree more and that’s why YEP exists, to amplify youth voices and to help align them with resources and opportunities.

A 10th grader who didn’t want to share their name said, “What I’m saying is stop silencing the youth, stop trying to control our feelings and act like you know us. Stop acting like you know what’s going through our heads. Stop acting like you know how we feel but then just disregard our feelings and talk over our voices, that’s all I’m asking.”

Black Student Union

The Black Student Union is an organization that advocates for students while empowering, teaching and exploring the Black experience, including interacting with all ethnic groups.

The students who have participated in BSU have had opportunities to speak at school board meetings and at the Capitol in Sacramento. They’ve also learned to advocate for their own futures, starting with raising funds to go on a tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They’ve learned their opinions and actions matter.

Alicia, a 10th grade honor student, said it best: “Youth empowerment is a process where children and young people are encouraged to take charge of their lives. It is important to have youth empowerment because it strengthens them to do better and reduces the chance for them to do drugs or something.”

There’s nothing better than to watch, and assist when needed, students developing their voices into action.

Black History Month is a time for all members of society, and there’s no better way to honor our history than to prepare our students for a successful future. So, here’s my request: Please join me in listening to youth, especially our Black and brown students. Some of their messages may not sound pretty, but being open and honest allows us to help them navigate through these unprecedented times.

My job, and I hope you see it as yours, too, is to provide them with the tools, space and opportunities to enact fully their self-empowerment, to build fruitful lives as residents of Stanislaus County and global citizens.