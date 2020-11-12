Big hearts help Valley nonprofits thrive despite challenging 2020

Arturo Hernandez helps distribute food in Westley in August. Golden Valley Health Center, Second Harvest Food Bank, Central Valley Opportunity Center and Rep, Josh Harder joined together to distribute food, as well as COVID supplies to a Stanislaus County Housing Authority farm family neighborhood in Westley , Calif., on Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

Tireless advocate, mentor, generous, courageous, steady, passionate, inspirational, and supportive. These are just a handful of adjectives that came up in nominations for this year’s National Philanthropy Day celebration hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, based in Modesto.

Nonprofits fill important gaps in communities where the government and private sector can’t. This work is more important now than ever as our local nonprofits have had to grapple with adapting to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, economic and political uncertainty, and social unrest.

While the problems we face may seem overwhelming at times, I’m buoyed by the incredible people in our community. When 2020 is a memory, my hope is that the profound impact that philanthropy and volunteerism has had not only on our local nonprofits but extending to the communities of people they serve, is what we all remember.

Since 1999, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, has celebrated the very best of our community and we do so again this year. In addition to acknowledging the outstanding contributors listed below, we will celebrate dozens of community champions, many of whom don’t have a position or title, but who have led through action and example.

Many of them strengthened their commitment to their beloved local nonprofits through incredible acts of kindness, generosity and support.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many of them worked closely with nonprofit CEOs and executive directors to adapt and change so that they could still provide critical services to marginalized groups.

Many of them came up with creative and innovative ways to help nonprofits, in Stanislaus County and beyond, bridge unforeseen gaps in services and philanthropic support.

This year’s award winners are:

Carl Boyett Outstanding Philanthropist Award: Norm and Evan Porges, The Porges Family Foundation

Norm and Evan Porges, The Porges Family Foundation Outstanding Youth Philanthropist Award: Jack Litke, Beyer High Graduate, Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra

Jack Litke, Beyer High Graduate, Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra David Barnes Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award: Amber Flores, CFR Director Annual & Special Giving, External Relations, UC Merced

Amber Flores, CFR Director Annual & Special Giving, External Relations, UC Merced Outstanding Business Philanthropist Award: Grimbleby Coleman CPAs

Grimbleby Coleman CPAs Outstanding Community Organization Philanthropist Award: Boyett Petroleum, Make Dreams Real Foundation

On behalf of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, I invite you to join us for the virtual celebration of these outstanding heroes and champions at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18. To register for this free event, visit bit.ly/afpnpdevent.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

And in this month of gratitude and giving, I encourage you to donate to a local nonprofit or sign up to be a volunteer. We need all hands on deck to support our local nonprofits as they navigate the challenges ahead.

Congratulations and thank you to all of our award winners for their efforts in making our community a better place.

For more information about the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, visit afpyosemite.org or email afpyosemite@gmail.com.