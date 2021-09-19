Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021: Homeless camp idea raises questions

Homeless camp idea raises questions

Re “Councilman, sheriff call for campgrounds for homeless” (Front Page, Sept. 12): Kudos to Chris Ricci. He is always looking for a solution to the problem caused by inadequate housing for the segment of our population living on the streets. I appreciate his servant’s heart.

Will these campsites need to be patrolled? Yes. However, unless we are able to do more than cite someone for not obeying the rules of the campground we will have a problem. Will those who refuse be expelled? If they are, where will they go?

How will we deal with those suffering with mental health and substance abuse problems? Will they be required to submit to treatment? If they refuse, will they be expelled? If so, where will they go?

I know the conversation is just beginning and again, I am so grateful we have an elected official who is willing to start this dialogue. My concern is that we, as a society, are hampered in what can be done to promote the common good over the rights of an individual.

Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto

An option for homeless shelter

Another idea to solve homelessness: In other countries, for large, remote construction projects like dams, to house many workers on site they use shipping containers with water, electricity, heat installed, plus a window and door and a little balcony-walkway on the outside for access. Put a bed, small kitchen and bathroom inside and they are quite cozy.

Better than living under a bridge, and it costs relatively little to buy and convert sea containers. They are secure so the homeless can live in safety (ever try to break into a sea container?) and have a place to keep their belongings, shower and rest. They stack up like LEGOs — they assemble and disassemble quickly, and expand as needed. You could put them somewhere with bus transportation back and forth.

I have seen these at work sites abroad where they have hundreds stacked up and spread out for workers, and when the job is finished, the containers are just moved to the next site. Got to be cheaper than buying motels.

Andrew Ogilvie, Modesto

It’s all connected

There is a housing shortage in Stanislaus County. But where is the leadership in our county showing how we can handle increased traffic and where the water for new households will come from? Traffic now on freeways and roads is awful. There is not enough water now to support existing yards and the urban forest. These are basic problems that need solutions prior to development. The cities and county government need to find solutions first.

Steven Fotheringham, Modesto

Improving development design

Here in the Central Valley, it appears that developers not only control the building of new development, but also its design. For whatever reasons, city officials and residents have mostly taken a back seat when it comes to designing what we, not the developers, will have to live with.

Of course, developers should come to the table with their proposed designs. However, this should be considered at an early stage of the process, an invite to a conversation and not a take-it-or-leave-it scenario. It should be seen as an opportunity for city officials and all interested residents to meet, realize what they want, recognize potential and choose from various possibilities, as well as come to terms with limitations. This will take time, but it well worth taking the time.

Our Central Valley communities can grow in a livable, sustainable, caring — and yes — a beautiful way. Why should we settle for less?

Karen Mitchell, Riverbank

Oakdale leaders: Maskless and mindless

Re “3 Oakdale council members buck mask mandate” (Front Page, Sept 10-11): It is amazing how elected leaders can have so little regard for the health of their electorate. What are they thinking? It is a matter of courtesy and caring for others. Time for the good people of Oakdale to speak up.

M.J. Kiskinen, Modesto

Mask wearing is about courtesy

Your mask is not a crumb catcher, nor is it an earring. It is not a pocket hankie, a headband or a scarf. Please wear your mask over your mouth and your nose whenever inside with strangers. It is only being courteous to others and kind to yourself.

Candice Carleton, Modesto

Voter fraud claims un-American





Voter fraud weakens our democracy. It weakens our country. It is unpatriotic and un-American. And it is a felony. The law requires every citizen with any evidence of voter fraud to report that crime to the police. Fraud must not be tolerated.

Anyone who claims voter fraud without any evidence achieves the same result: weakening our democracy and our country. It is unpatriotic, un-American, and it must not be tolerated.

Unless a citizen has evidence, it is their patriotic duty to accept the will of the voters peacefully, to protest peacefully, to give speeches, or to write letters to the editor to garner support for alternative political views and candidates.

The Constitution guarantees religious and political freedom to believe anything you like but does not give those believers any right to break the law. The Constitution does not grant anyone the right to advocate overturning an election by force based on self-serving self-deception.

J. Jason Gale, Riverbank

Navigating veteran health care

Like many veterans, I had to deal with a lot of issues when I got back from Vietnam, including severe hip and knee problems resulting from my service. It was not always easy to cope with these injuries, but I was lucky to have coverage through the VA.

While it is important for veterans to receive healthcare benefits for our service, VA hospitals and medical centers are not always the most conveniently located. That is why I have relied on Medicare Advantage to supplement my VA coverage for many years. Having both coverages has been very convenient and beneficial to me. It’s allowed me to keep my preferred doctors, and it limits me having to travel far distances for care. Like many seniors, I’m very happy with my current healthcare coverage.

My Medicare Advantage coverage helps make sure I can cover all my healthcare services with limited out-of-pocket cost. It’s been an important factor in caring for my injuries from the service as well as other medical conditions. I hope our lawmakers will continue to fight in Congress to support veterans and seniors who are dependent on this invaluable program.

Tim Foley, Modesto

Unvaccinated only kidding themselves

The failed logic of anti-vaxxers is mind-boggling. People contesting the validity of the vaccines say, “I’m not putting something in my body if I don’t know what is in it,” or “I’m not going to be a guinea pig.” They are only kidding themselves and putting all of us in harm’s way.

These same people vote for self-serving Republicans who continually attempt to derail environmental protection in the name of profit, the unspoken word for individual freedom. The Central Valley version of these naysayers breathe unhealthy air every day, and allow our children to suffer from asthma at an alarming rate, because of cancerous materials in the air. They gleefully breathe foul air without remorse and without regard for what they are inviting into their sacred body, but won’t indulge in a shot that helps protect us all.

How many naysayers have fallen victim to the virus and survived to say they were proud of their delusional decision not to be vaccinated? How many more have wished they had had the shot as they lay dying, victims of bad anti-science advice? Breathe deep, folks, and enjoy the hoax.

Tim Buchanan, Modesto

Oppose vaccine? Fine. Leave

All those who do not want to get vaccinated now have an easy solution to their situation. Cars, buses, trains, and planes are ready to transport the lot of you to a state of your choice that shares your anti-vaccination beliefs. You can now move to Texas, Mississippi or Florida and live lives of blissful ignorance. You will be welcomed with open unvaccinated arms and given a free MAGA hat as a gift from fellow anti-vaxxers. You will be among your own.

Leave California now. We choose life over ignorance. Your anti-vaxx state gladly welcomes you. Goodbye.

Brooks Judd, Turlock

Return normalcy with vaccine

President Biden recently gave a speech once again urging all Americans to get vaccinated. Yet we still hear, and read in The Bee, stories about people not getting the vaccine, along with their reasons for not being vaccinated. Among the more frequently given reasons for non-vaxxers seems to be this idea about needing to do more research before deciding. Well, not to be too blunt about it, but isn’t that idea a bit like a third-grader saying to her teacher that she’d like to do more research about the benefit of arithmetic on brain development before deciding to do her homework?

The research has been done, by the experts. All anyone needs to do is turn on a reputable news station or go to the internet and in 30 seconds hear or read what the experts are telling you, which is that the vaccine is safe and effective. So please, protect yourself and people around you and allow all of us to get back to pre-COVID life. Get vaccinated.

Randall B. Brown, Turlock