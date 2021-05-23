Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, May 23, 2021: Hooray for Community Hospice Gala

Hooray for Community Hospice Gala

This year, Community Hospice Foundation revamped their annual gala fundraiser. Boy, did they ever! After months of planning, the “GALA Road Trip Edition-Get Your Kicks on Route 66” came off without a hitch amid cheers and honking horns.

May 15 attendees drove Route 66 starting in Chicago and ending at the Santa Monica pier. In Chicago, against a backdrop of the city, drivers experienced gangsters, getaway cars, and Chicago style pizza. The Midwest stop provided popped corn in Kansas, I’m told. Upon arrival at the end of the road Trip — the Santa Monica beach locale — families were welcomed to California by beachgoers and a guy in a dune buggy. On the Boardwalk, families had a chance to win prizes. Music of the ‘50s played at the last stop — a diner where guests received a gourmet multicourse meal to go.

From the smiles and laughter, the “thank you” and “good to see you” comments, the cheering, old cars, and honking, everyone had a great, fun Road Trip Gala on Route 66. As a volunteer, I was in awe at the ingenuity and can-do spirit of the people who put the event together. Great job everyone!

AnnMarie Mangini, Modesto

Don’t cancel river money, MID

Re “MID might pull funding for Tuolumne River Trust kids program” (Page 3A, May 14): I have been involved with the Trekking the Tuolumne program for third to fifth graders from its initial development in 2005 through the Great Valley Museum. I have seen firsthand the merits of this program both when it was taught via the museum and later when it was expanded to a comprehensive K-12 water education program under the Tuolumne River Trust.

I was dismayed when I saw MID’s board is considering stopping funds in 2022.

In partnership with the Great Valley Museum, the Ag Science Center and MID, the Trekking program has provided hundreds of students with hands-on outdoor and indoor experiences about the river, including plants and animals, the river’s history, water safety, learning where water and electricity comes from, how water is used in agriculture and at our homes, and ways to conserve water and electricity.

Informed students grow up to become good stewards of their water and electricity sources, along with appreciating and protecting riparian nature. It seems to me MID is getting quite a bit for their investment in water education. I hope MID chooses to continue financial support of this worthwhile program.

Denise Godbout-Avant, Modesto

Social Security answers

Re “Open letter to congressman” (Letters, May 16):

“My questions are 1) How did our government come up with only a 01.3% increase in our Social Security benefits for the years 2020 and 2021?”

Your answer is here: https://www.ssa.gov/cola/. Beginning in 1975, Social Security started automatic annual cost-of-living allowances. The change was enacted by legislation that ties COLAs to the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index.

“2) How did you vote?”

There is no vote by Congress, hasn’t been since 1975. You might be referring to HR8598 Emergency Social Security COLA for 2021 Act which was introduced in the 116th Congress on Oct. 16. On the same date it was referred to the Ways and Means Committee. Josh Harder did not serve on that committee. The only thing that happened with the bill was its introduction and referral to committee. There were no votes. If this is something you firmly wanted your representative to support then you should have written him and asked that he cosponsor the bill.

Stay on top of legislation at the national level by using congress.gov.

Colleen Norby, Modesto

Fix Modesto streets first

Roundabouts are all fine for slowing traffic and improving safety but it would be nice if some of the money had been instead put toward improving the condition of La Loma and other streets in the area. The condition of La Loma and Roble are deplorable. The money for the roundabout could have been put to better use. Instead of installing two new roundabouts on La Loma for a total of three, funds from one could have been put toward improvements.

Sharon Lille, Modesto

Why are people driving crazy?

Kitty-corner from me are a park and elementary school. Over a year ago, I tried contacting the city of Modesto for a three-way stop on my corner; I’ve yet to hear from them. I’m begging the city of Modesto to put a three-way stop on my corner. I emailed all the City Council members and the mayor.

Three weeks ago a speeding car lost control and hit my house. Thank God no one was hurt this time. I cringe when I hear screeching tires. I don’t feel safe in my own house.

The number of fatalities must be rising in California. People are driving crazy. They don’t usually stop all the way, but at least I am hoping people will slow down.

Lupe Castillo, Modesto

Teacher reluctance could backfire

Maybe someone should remind the teachers who don’t want to go back to work what happened to the air traffic controllers a few years ago. It’s not nice to mess with Mother Nature or the government. Just a thought from someone old enough to remember.

Also, we don’t have a problem with systemic racism in this country. We have a problem with systemic stupidity. Sadly, it seems to be centered in the politically oriented left. I firmly believe it takes someone in the upper half of the double-digit intelligence to harangue us on what is wrong with our nation.

Tom Simms, Modesto