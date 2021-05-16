Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, May 16, 2021: Upholding the law, not the big lie

Uphold the law, not the lie

Joe McCarthy publicly went after everyone he viewed as subversive, especially in Hollywood, looking for a “red under every bed.” He victimized authors, directors, actors, even cleaning ladies, demanding evidence of collusion with Communists. Those who refused to expose a non-existent threat were blacklisted for standing their ground. Tail Gunner Joe was eventually exposed as a bully and a fraud. So much for the House Un-American Activities Committee. It is now merely a smirch on our democratic history.

But now, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is on a witch hunt of Donald Trump’s making, attacking Liz Cheney and others for speaking the truth, while lawmakers stand mute, too afraid of their own party’s back-splatter to voice an honest opinion. “How do you sleep at night?” has been replaced by “How do you stand upright?” Hard to do without a spine.

As quaint as the idea of public service seems these days, it’s about time to remind office holders to put patriotism before partisanship. It is an oath they took, and swore to uphold. It is a debt of honor, payable to their voters. As Roman senator Cicero put it: “The good of the people is the highest law.” We must demand of our reps, whose salaries we pay, to uphold the law and not the lie.

Cheryl Wolford, Oakdale

Who would join the GOP?

A college-age neighbor of mine recently told me that he was interested in becoming a Republican and asked what I thought. An independent myself, I encouraged him because political commitment is important. However, I gave him a warning.

Today’s GOP unfortunately has become a personality cult, wholly controlled by the big liar, a corrupt (research the number of his close associates who have been accused, indicted or imprisoned; know that he himself is under investigation in both Georgia and New York), incompetent (see his weak response to the COVID pandemic) narcissist who cared little for our country and less for the Constitution.

For further input, look no further than Arizona, where the state Republican legislature has hired an incompetent QAnon activist to conduct an amateurish reaudit of the state’s presidential votes in order to possibly support the big lie that Trump actually won the election in that state. Or take a gander at the GOP House members who stripped Liz Chaney, a principled conservative, of her place in caucus leadership because she has the guts to call out the big lie for what it is — a delusion without evidence.

If you’re OK with all that, welcome to the monkey house.

Paul Neumann, Modesto

Modesto leader kept it civil

Re “Councilman’s Call for Obeying Cops Sparks Angry Backlash” (Page 1A, April 26), I couldn’t help noticing two very different approaches in how Bill Zoslocki and Bianca Lopez communicated their thoughts. I don’t know either of these individuals, nor did I attend the Zoom meeting, so I only comment based on reporting from The Modesto Bee.

Apparently, Mr. Zoslocki presented his opinion regarding teaching your children to comply with the police, something his father taught him. The retort from Bianca Lopez, among other statements, was to be “disgusted to my core listening to this nonsense conversation” and then later to add the comments, “FU, FU.” Zoslocki’s response was poised and courteous, thanking Ms. Lopez for her opinion, then stating they would have to agree to disagree, and mentioned areas of common ground.

Ms. Lopez certainly has the right to disagree with Mr. Zoslocki’s statement, but in this case, I believe her disrespectful and profane tirade diminished the weight of her message and reflected poorly on the organization she represents.

Eric Viss, Waterford

Some people just don’t get it

Re “Put entitled kids in their place” (Letters, May 9): This saddens me so. The belief that “99% of our police are doing a great job,” or that Black parents fail to train their children to be overly respectful of law enforcement, saddens me. That’s like saying 99% of Catholics don’t participate in extramarital sex, or that Tim Scott’s parents and grandparents didn’t preach the inherent danger of police.

Our system was designed to limit the freedom of Blacks. Unwoke assumptions continue to ignore that reality. My parents didn’t feel that need to instruct, because they did not fear I would be unjustly treated in such situations. My father liked to say, “You screw up and all you will get from me is a visit and a carton of cigarettes.” There was no fear of unwarranted reprisal; simply a warning — “don’t screw up.”

I had to laugh at the passage, “Kids are growing up thinking they can fight law enforcement, thinking they know their rights.” Isn’t that exactly what the world saw from adults in D.C. on Jan. 6? Those childish Trumpsters continue to believe they are so entitled. The great unwoke!

Tim Buchanan, Modesto

Tuition column draws sarcasm

Re “Free tuition an attractive component of Biden American Families Plan” (Page 6A, May 11): Wow. Who could have imagined the incredible benefits that come with free college tuition? According to the author, once we get free college tuition the fairy godmother will sprinkle her magic dust across the nation, and we will receive: a boost to the economy; the country will become a more affordable and sophisticated place for all people; reduction in the number of people receiving welfare; a decrease in the crime rate; an equal and better society.

I’m sure it was only an oversight, but the author didn’t mention peace in the Middle East, worldwide nuclear disarmament and a cure for cancer.

All these benefits, why wouldn’t I want to see an increase to my taxes?

Lance Bernard, Turlock

Open letter to congressman

To Rep. Josh Harder,

I have been trying to reach you for weeks. Your staff told me that you do not make personal phone calls. How do you communicate with the people you represent?

My questions are 1) How did our government come up with only a 01.3% increase in our Social Security benefits for the years 2020 and 2021? 2) How did you vote?

Bob Stewart, Modesto