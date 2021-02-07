Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021: Modesto restaurant delivery cap skews free market

Delivery cap meddles with free market

Re “Modesto considers capping fees from food delivery apps” (Front Page, Feb. 2): Why would our city decide to cap restaurant delivery fees? Do they understand some intricate working of the markets better than anyone else? There appear to be several companies in competition for this business. There appear to be many willing customers.

I understand the plight of restaurants but passing the pain on to another business is not the answer. Why not, while you are at it, put a price cap on cooking oil? Or support hard-hit Modesto barbers by decreeing everyone must have short hair?

The delivery cap is a nice gesture to support a local business sector at the expense of a politically easy target, an internet company, but we should not continue toward such a government-directed economy. The very reason we have the wonder of such a meal delivery system is the result of free enterprise and a free economy. Don’t meddle.

Adrian Crane, Modesto

In defense of open businesses

It’s time to stop bashing businesses that are open. It’s time to stop accusing them all of putting “profits ahead of customer safety.” No one is forcing customers to go inside and many have spent a lot of money making their businesses safe and compliant.

The businesses may not be essential to everyone, but it is essential to the owner(s) and employees. It puts food on their tables and a roof over their head. It pays for their health insurance, and it funds unemployment insurance for those not working.

It is essential to the landlords who count on the rent to feed their families and pay their taxes to our city and county, which count on taxes to pay for essential services, to our state which counts on the taxes to pay for essential services, and to the federal government which also counts on the taxes.

Robin LaFreniere, Modesto

Support rule-keeping restaurants

I want to draw attention to three restaurants that we have used and will continue to use as we go through the pandemic. They are Bella Italia on Coffee Road, La Morenita at Coffee and Sylvan and Beijing Restaurant on McHenry Avenue. They all have great food and serve clients with take-out service only at this time. As I go to pick up the food, I notice chairs up on tables and outside service closed until allowed. I know that they would love to be fully open with patrons filling every corner of their establishment but due to COVID-19 that is not possible now and they continue to operate by the rules.

I also pass by some restaurants that have full parking lots and their interior tables are full. Some of those establishments we used to attend for breakfasts, lunches and dinner, but no more. We will remember this when the COVID pandemic ends and what businesses worked with the rest of us in limiting exposure to keep contagion numbers down.

I’m disappointed with local government leadership and enforcement. The only way I can influence this inequity is how I use my dining dollars, and to vote for a better brand of community leadership.

Bill Johnson, Modesto

COVID affects all agencies

I do not understand why Republican members of the U.S. House and Senate are opposed to providing funds to state and local governments.

I have a sister who worked with the state water department dealing with levies and dams, but today she is contact tracing. My brother works with the unemployment department and has worked overtime and practically seven days a week for almost a year because of the virus. The state is paying his overtime and for the contract tracing, both directly caused by this virus.

Down the street from my home is a buffet that has been closed for the past six months. Clearly the state and local jurisdictions have a loss of tax revenue from closed business. Tax revenue from Ubers’ purchase of gasoline is down, and a loss of income tax revenue from the loss of employment are directly caused by the virus, not to mention the increased cost to state and local governments from additional social services that are needed.

So why are we opposed to the federal government helping out state and local governments suffering from this virus?

Scott Shoblom, Modesto

Greene is national embarrassment

Marjorie Taylor Greene, newly elected representative from Georgia (R), is now seen on a video verbally harassing David Hogg, Parkland School shooting survivor. She is a fanatic QAnon supporter. She wants to carry her gun into work with her co-workers, some of whom she has supported executing. If you “like” comments on Facebook about executing specific elected Democrats, you have no business sitting side by side with them in the workplace while carrying your gun. But soon she’ll be facing multiple lawsuits concerning her outrageous behavior. Look at Alex Jones, who spent years harassing the parents of Sandy Hook victims. A judge has ruled that the families can sue him. His career will be over soon. Hopefully, hers will, too.

Today’s Republican Party seems to welcome people who can be considered domestic terrorists. These Trump supporters are willing to break into federal buildings, smear excrement, steal federal property and try to sell it to Russia, even beating cops with flagpoles with the American flag attached. And you were outraged that Colin Kaepernick silently took a knee! Which was more disrespectful?

Shame on anyone supporting this new Republican Party. You are truly un-American.

Gaetana Drake, Modesto

Where did GOP go wrong?

Who and what is the Republican Party now? Where did they go? I haven’t seen them since 2016. I’m not a member of the GOP, far from it. But for well over 40 years I’ve recognized the GOP, their beliefs, their views of right from wrong, true “law and order.” But on Jan. 6 and still to this very moment, the GOP is in an unrecognizable disarray.

What happened? I know, but do they? Or will they just accept, “It is what it is”?

Jake Moon, Ceres

Ceres vaccines humming along

Thank you, Sutter Health, for your fast, efficient and organized system of providing the COVID vaccine to seniors. Made an appointment and had no lines, no waiting and it was all indoors. The Sutter clinic in Ceres sets an example of how it can be done.

Judy Haas, Modesto

An idea for Oakdale vaccines

Oakdale vaccine site Jan. 26 — staff at this site exceeded my expectation; they provided hot coffee and other help. We arrived about 5:30 a.m. and several elderly were in line waiting for the 9 a.m. opening. As others arrived they were visiting with each other. The temperature was in the 30s; it was very cold. The visiting pretty well stopped. People were dressed for cold weather but most of them were very cold. One of them was 96. You could see the misery in their faces.

Oakdale has a great facility, the Bianchi Community Center. I am suggesting this be used to get the elderly out of weather that they should not be exposed to.

Charles Gilstrap, Oakdale

Mars rover expert visits Modesto

Curiosity and the ability to seek explanations are two of the spices of life. The pandemic has hindered our ability to explore and pursue new experiences. But soon, we all will have the opportunity to join in the exploration of Mars. Three missions packed with scientific instruments including one from the U.S. are hurtling through space and will arrive at Mars in February. The U.S. mission will hopefully deliver a rover called Perseverance to the surface of Mars on Feb. 18 and extend explorations of the rover Curiosity. Follow the missions and feel the sense of wonder and achievement as we learn more about the mysteries of Mars.

On April 16, the Modesto area will have an unique opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the principal investigators, Roger Wiens, via a live, interactive online presentation in a MAPS (Modesto Area Partners in Science) program. Roger supervises the SuperCam on Perseverance and ChemCam on Curiosity. Prepare by reading the book, Red Rover, that Dr. Wiens wrote in 2013. Together, let’s boldly go where we have not gone before. This scientific adventure will be tastier than chocolate.

Steven Murov, Hughson

Adam Gray got it done

My son has been struggling for months to receive his Social Security benefits. I reached out to Assemblyman Adam Gray for help. After a week, my son was finally approved for his benefits and the matter has been straightened out. Thank you, Adam Gray, for your help.

Billie Simms, Modesto

Supremes take care of Trump

The Supreme Court put their thumb on the scale of justice when they denied lower courts the ability to examine the Trump presidency regarding Article II, Section 1, Clause 7 of the Constitution (The Domestic Emoluments Clause), suggesting the process was political and not criminal. Do we not have the right to know? Is the Supreme Court’s ruling political?

Alma Clark, Modesto