Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020: Assigning blame for COVID isn’t helping

Stop the blame for COVID

The coronavirus has been running rampant throughout the United States. We have been told that two main things will help prevent the spread: wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart. Sadly, this is nothing new. During the influenza pandemic of 1917, people were required to wear masks and knew to keep their distance from others.

Everybody loves to point a finger and blame somebody, especially President Trump. People have claimed he is responsible for the death of loved ones and he’s the reason for the spread. Then there’s the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who wrote a book about how he dealt with the coronavirus. He receives praise while his state has the most deaths.

America, it is time to stop blaming and praising people for how they handled the virus. No new methods have been created and nobody truly knows how to handle COVID-19.

Zac Anthony Cordoza, Oakdale

Senate diversity is good

Re “Melting pot vision or identity politics?” (Page 10A, Nov. 27): In his op-ed regarding the gubernatorial choice to replace Senator Harris, Dan Walters writes, “It should not matter which identity group wins the competition. It should matter that whomever Newsom chooses will be seen as representing every Californian, not just one faction of the state’s 40 million residents.” This is a false position as the decision to appoint our next senator is not one of either cultural identity or competence. Several of the proposed candidates, regardless of their race or ethnicity, have a demonstrated track record of both competence and character.

Over the last century, the concept of the “melting pot” has meant that while people of all races and backgrounds go in the mix, it has repeatedly been white, heterosexual men who rise to the top. This is singularly true of the current United States Senate. Walters seems to imply that a decision for competence and character rules out selecting an individual from an underrepresented group. This is clearly not the case. It is time to work toward representation that more truly represents the diversity of our state.

Marianne Villalobos, Modesto

Call for crosswalk lighting

LED lighting should be installed in the crosswalk at the intersection of Saxon Way and Crawford Road in Riverbank.

I realized there was a problem at this crosswalk about a year ago, when I witnessed a car speed through while a mother and her child were still in it. It was a close call. I have witnessed similar close calls in the same place multiple times since. I am especially concerned about this particular crosswalk because it is heavily traveled by students who attend nearby Crossroads Elementary School .

Installing LED lighting, which would illuminate the crosswalk and adjacent signs, is a clear solution. It would help alert drivers on Crawford, or those turning west from Saxon into the crosswalk, of pedestrians who have entered it or are about to enter.

Until something changes there, I implore drivers on Crawford, and everywhere else, to stay cautious, eliminate distractions, and watch your speed — especially during school hours. It just might save a life.

Kristin Platts, Riverbank