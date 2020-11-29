Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020: When conspiracy theories replace science

When coronavirus became a pandemic in the spring of 2020, America haplessly fell victim to the plague while our European allies were able to contain it. Pundits pointed to lack of federal planning as the reason for the disparity. I certainly won’t argue that our federal response was anything but inadequate. However, I can’t help but feel that something else underpinned strikingly different outcomes from the virus.

Our response was weakened because some Americans were unable to logically analyze data and sources to discern fact from fiction, information from propaganda. Far-fetched conspiracy theories took the place of science. These problems seem to point at deficiencies in our education system compared to Europe. Somehow, we weren’t able to recognize the threat and take the precautions to blunt its impact.

I’ll leave the solution up to the professionals, but one doesn’t have to be an educator to see the results of their work. Educators lay the foundation for our future. What we see around us today is the product of yesteryear’s education system. It seems to have come up short in the pandemic’s case.

Jason Gale, Riverbank

No more hypocrisy, please

Re “Area officials attend conference in Hawaii as virus cases spike” (Page 3A, Nov. 22): Andreas Borgeas and Heath Flora should be setting an example rather than running off to Hawaii to attend the Independent Voter Project’s policy conference on Maui. Of course a politician is going to take a junket to a tropical island when offered. Gavin Newson is just as irresponsible attending the luncheon at the French Laundry in Napa. All these elected representatives need to grow up and act their ages.

My granddaughters are attending classes on Zoom. Take a lesson from the kids and learn to use Zoom. They might learn a new skill that could enhance their skill set. Heath and Andreas, you can even format a Hawaiian beach backdrop to your Zoom page.

Randy Little, Modesto

Where are his priorities?

Re “Area officials attend conference in Hawaii as virus cases spike” (Page 3A, Nov. 22): Having been recently put back in the purple COVID level, we all have been making numerous sacrifices to help control the spread. Not our Assemblymember Flora, who decided not only to leave the district and travel during the pandemic but to take his family on this junket.

It’s a shame we have reelected someone who is not only not in touch with the members of this diverse district, but also does not take this virus seriously. It’s our fault for not putting someone in the Assembly who doesn’t flout the governor’s desire for us to stay at home.

We need to reconsider our priorities when it comes to selecting Assembly members. Mr. Flora needs to reconsider his priorities as well.

Greg Cupper, Modesto

Stanislaus election went well

I recently had the opportunity to perform a civic duty and assist our county elections office on a temporary basis with the November Election during this COVID pandemic. My first time volunteering was in March for the Primary Election. The experience working at the satellite office was not just educational, but I was very impressed with the very detailed processes, confidentiality and security maintained for all ballots, and oversight of all materials. The checks and balances and thorough review of every process conducted by elections staff was amazing to witness.

I spent over 30 years working for the federal and state courts as well as being a department head, and I credit Ms. Donna Linder for running a very efficient office with a knowledgeable and wonderful group of employees. If you ever get the opportunity to volunteer in a future election, I would strongly recommend it. I have a true respect of the election processes that the elections office must conduct.

One more recommendation: Next time you complete a ballot, please make sure to use the correct color pen, remember to remove the top receipt, and please don’t spill coffee or pancake syrup on your ballot.

Linda Romero Soles, Hughson

No trace of proof

Hey guys, please stop saying there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud until you can first say there is evidence of some voter fraud.

Steve Ringhoff, Modesto

Children know better etiquette

The post-election circus stirred up a distant memory of when I played little league baseball. After the game, win or lose, each team would line up single file and parade by each other shaking hands and congratulating one another on a game well played. Players did not throw tantrums or ask that the box score be recounted or the umpire removed. All competitors understand there will be a winner and loser. Jim McKay on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” would famously call it “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”

Perhaps how a competitor responds to defeat tells us more about their character than a response to victory. Even little league kids, after losing a game, learned there can be dignity in defeat. Look your opponent in the eye, shake their hand and congratulate them on their victory.

Then, take your toys and go home.

Lee Ervin, Modesto

...This is how it’s done

In the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday, I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to all of the people who supported my run for the board of MID. Thank you to the community leaders who contributed to my efforts, and to the voters in Division 1 who kindly opened their doors and engaged with me. The most enjoyable part of the campaign process was meeting voters and hearing their concerns firsthand. Please know I will continue to be an advocate for the people in MID Division 1. I wish Larry Byrd and MID’s employees, irrigators and ratepayers the best.

Suzy Powell-Roos, Modesto

Boosting confidence in cops

Re “When those sworn to preserve and protect end up killing instead” (Page 1B, Nov. 22): Thank you for the outstanding column. Could Stanislaus County benefit from a more thorough examination of every death that is a consequence of a police action?

District Attorney Birgit Fladager reviews each case to see whether police broke a law and her office can obtain conviction. Her job is not to determine whether the police could have handled an incident better. A grand jury can look at legal issues plus make recommendations to improve police policies or training. A grand jury gathers evidence in closed hearings, with only findings made public. A Police Review Board operates as an open or closed entity depending on its charter.

While not a desirable outcome of a police action, death is sometimes justifiable. Conclusions should not be drawn without all the facts. Among the mentally ill, the ease in obtaining deadly weapons is alarming. Officers have a right to self-defense and the same presumption of innocence as other citizens.

Mandating review of all deaths from police action via grand jury or establishing a Police Review Board could improve accountability and public confidence.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

How to save the world

What all people of good intentions want to see in their lives is order. What we love about architecture, art, music, and politics are the way they orderly capture the thoughts, aspirations, and emotions of our lives.

Peace, love, and unity of purpose bring a calmness that we crave. But it isn’t going to happen perfectly here. Even those who agree on the same political and societal goals can reasonably and prudentially disagree on how those goals can be best achieved. Nobody is ever perfectly correct on their plan. No person can save us.

The one way we can achieve the best model of those goals we desire is through the path that shaped all of the historical success of western culture: Christianity. GK Chesterton stated that Christianity has never been sincerely tried and found wanting: it is has never properly been tried.

God loved us first and called us to love one another out of love for him. Wherever anything good is found in this world, even by those who hate God, it is because he willed it. What can make this world function for the benefit of all is to acknowledge this fundamental truth.

Gary Nelson, Modesto