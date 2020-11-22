When cops fail to lower the temperature, mentally ill can wind up dead

We understand that cops, to keep us safe, sometimes must use deadly force. It’s when they don’t need to, but do, that’s troubling.

I’m not just talking about George Floyd, although his unprovoked death in May under the knee of a Minneapolis policeman touched off protests across the United States, including Modesto and Oakdale.

I’m talking about officers in this area who have killed people minding their own business.

It happened in late September, when Stanislaus County deputies confronted Eloy Gonzalez, a homeless man who refused to come out from behind bushes at a Modesto industrial building whose alarm had been tripped just before 5 a.m. Gonzalez seemed harmless enough, but the deputies weren’t about to let his senseless defiance go. When they sicced a K-9 on him, Gonzalez grabbed a hatchet and the officers opened fire, killing him.

Stanislaus District Attorney Birgit Fladager will decide, perhaps in weeks or months, if that was a “righteous shoot.” I’m guessing she’ll say it was, because she always has, in the 14 years she has sat in judgment of cops who kill people.

Opinion

While awaiting that announcement, I think about others who might still be alive if officers had chosen compassion rather than lethal force.

Nearly 12 years ago, as a Modesto Bee reporter, I wrote about a guy with a samurai sword who had the extreme misfortune of being spotted by a Modesto fire battalion chief responding to an unrelated emergency at the DoubleTree downtown. The battalion chief suggested police check out the guy with the sword — a perfectly reasonable and responsible thought, except that a policewoman shot him dead.

Fladager deemed it a justified shooting. Richard Robles Jr. had responded to the cop’s inquiry by advancing toward her.

I understand the reasoning. But it bugged me, because Robles had threatened no one until approached. The sword stayed in its scabbard while firefighters went in and out the hotel. If left alone, he might have lived.

The 2017 death of Evin Olsen Yadegar is another tragic example. She was having a crisis while leading officers on a slow-speed chase before a Stanislaus deputy shot and killed her in Ripon. His voluntary manslaughter trial should be scheduled in January in San Joaquin County, while her survivors accepted a civil settlement of $7 million because that shoot was not righteous.

The three deaths I cite share a common element: mental illness. None were in their right minds when they were killed.

Mentally ill slain in the Valley

And they have lots of company.

In May, Tuolumne County deputies shot and killed Richard Councilman, a Jamestown man whose daughter said he was mentally ill. In 2012, David Mendez repeatedly stabbed himself in the neck before moving toward a Modesto police detective who fatally shot him, and a Stanislaus deputy in Keyes killed Jorge Ramirez, whose family said he was depressed.

In 2011, Ricky Miranda escaped from a mental facility in northeast Modesto, sliced his neck with broken glass and held pruning shears when an off-duty CHP officer shot and killed him. In 2009, Elizabeth Catherine Cropp, who had been hospitalized dozens of times for paranoid schizophrenia, cut herself with a meat cleaver while walking onto a Modesto elementary school campus when police shot and killed her.

That’s only part of a list that goes on and on.

Sometimes the victim seeks suicide by cop. Such seemed the case when former Oakdale Police Chief Marty West, smeared with his own blood, came at Fresno police responding to his mental crisis as they shot and killed him in November 2018, another story that shook me, other reporters and local people he had loved and served.

Something is wrong when officers who are supposed to protect people end up killing them instead.

I’ve had conversations about this with Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse, who reminds me it’s not fair to judge a cop for a split-second decision made under unbelievable stress.

“It’s a false expectation that a cop on the street at 4 a.m. can diagnose someone accurately with a mental illness and respond in a manner that allows every other member of the community to simply go on with life,” the sheriff told me.

Dirkse, by the way, expects any day to release body camera footage of his deputies shooting 79-year-old Seo Myong Yang, a licensed doctor, as he drove a tractor toward them at his Denair home on Nov. 8. He survived.

I want to believe that every officer is doing her or his best. When dealing with mental illness, there are no easy answers.

Punishing disobedience with death

If a cop orders sane people to do something, we do it. We know they’re armed and endowed with authority. We know we could pay a heavy price if we disobey.

But we don’t know what goes through the minds of those whose minds may not be all there.

In many such cases, disobedience should not be punished with death.

Joe Biden may be the latest to suggest that we “lower the temperature,” seeking calm instead of agitation. It’s good advice in most circumstances, including confrontation with the mentally ill.

Eloy Gonzalez, Evin Yadegar and Richard Robles might be alive today if officers had chosen to the lower the temperature. In each case, officers instead escalated the tension, demanding that mentally ill people react like sane people, and death ensued.

We need to find a better way.