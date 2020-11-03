Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020: A feel-good story from this very page

Bee connects needs with donors

My last letter thanked the library for providing books during COVID. Below it, a letter from the activity director of Hospitality House in Salida asked for help keeping its senior residents mentally active and safely socially connected with donations of CDs, DVDs, magazines, puzzles, and word searches. It included the contact email: claudia@hospitalityhouseca.com. I contacted her and began gathering items to drop off to the facility. The residents were so grateful and happy. I asked friends to clean out cabinets and give the results to me. I have shopped at hope chests to get bargains, sanitized the items, and delivered everything to Salida.

Thanks to The Bee for bringing together two community members who otherwise would not have known each other, and in doing so changed the lives of many for the better. I would not have known of this need were it not for letters to the editor. Newspapers work in connecting the community.

Ann Marie Mangini, Modesto

Shame on mask deniers

Trump, Pence and his beautiful COVID team are praying in vain with chief of staff Mark Meadows, continuing to downplay the seriousness of this virus. Over 225,000 dead Americans because of Trump’s total incompetence. Cowardly Republican politicians and leaders must be held responsible for these deaths.

Dr. Fauci and science must be put back in charge of the CDC. All others can keep their unqualified and ignorant opinions out of the CDC forever, no exceptions, no religion. We will never get out of this mess with the continued indignant righteousness and stupidity of our current leaders.

Some grown men have been behaving like bullies and jerks when we ask you to put a mask on; it’s imperative for my and your health, and I’m sick of explaining something so simple. Some owners of businesses in Turlock on Golden State Boulevard and Canal refuse to wear a mask, or make people wear a mask — shame on you. Some like Trump refuse to take this seriously.

For everyone’s sake, simply wear a mask when you leave your home and when you’re around those outside your family or circle. It saves lives.

Kathi Wright, Turlock

Hypocrisy in action

Mitch McConnell decides in January 2016 that Obama’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, will not be allowed a hearing in the Senate, 10 months prior to the presidential election. The reason given, in his words: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Fast forward to this year. Six weeks before the presidential election, McConnell and the GOP push Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, through the Senate. McConnell gives a weak explanation that this time the Senate and the president are from the same party. I didn’t hear anything this time about the American people and their voice.

This is just the latest version of “Heads I win, tails you lose.” The hypocrisy McConnell and the GOP have demonstrated in this latest maneuver is just dripping.

Kent Mitchell, Riverbank