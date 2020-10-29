Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020: Stanislaus League of Women Voters has your back

Excellent election info source

The League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County would like to inform the public about our 2020 Voter Services.

A lot has happened. We held candidate forums for Modesto City Council, Oakdale Irrigation District and the County Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 5. We also held a LWVSC “pros and cons” panel discussion of the 12 California ballot measures and hosted a Zoom informational meeting with Registrar of Voters Donna Linder on the safety of the mail-in ballot process. These are all available for viewing on the League’s website, lwvstanislaus.org, and on our Facebook page, facebook.com/LWVStanislausCounty.

Helpful, unbiased voting information is posted on our website and Facebook page as well as at VotersEdge.org/ca. Tips about how to evaluate ballot propositions also are posted there. You can find our billboards encouraging all to vote at McHenry/Crawford, Maze/Dakota and Whitmore/Morgan. Listen for LWV public service announcements and watch for our neighborhood lawn signs.

As a non-partisan organization, we encourage all citizens to become informed and exercise their right to vote, reminding everyone that Democracy is not a spectator sport.

Marsha Waggoner, president, League of Women Voters Stanislaus County

Dim view of Turlock Trump rally

Oct. 17 was not one of Turlock’s prouder moments. For some inexplicable reason our city’s reputation was tarnished by a blitzkrieg of trucks and autos clogging up our city streets while polluting the Saturday autumn serenity with horn honking and a vocal assault of support for draft dodging, impeached, disgraced Trump.

What precipitated this assault on Turlock? Had a cure for the pandemic been found? Were lives about to be saved? Was suffering about to end? Were our businesses, schools, restaurants and sports venues about to reopen to the public? Would it be safe to visit our grandchildren once again? No.

It was meant only to lavish love on Trump. The pandemic, lost American lives, suffering, mean nothing to Trump. It is all just a bothersome annoyance interfering with Trump’s race to get re-elected.

Trump calls our veterans suckers and losers. That is exactly what he is calling all of you who showed up in Turlock.

Trump has no shame. Do you?

Brooks Judd, Turlock

Barely slipping into Supreme Court

In the United States Senate, 60 votes are required to end a filibuster, a simple procedural vote.

A Supreme Court nominee only requires 51 Senate votes for confirmation. Only a simple majority is required for a lifetime appointment of a justice who is supposed to represent all the people.

After Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the Supreme Court is not the Court of any political party. With the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, only a few partisan decisions will be needed to delegitimize the court.

A past Supreme Court nominee was confirmed by a 97-0 vote. How many votes did Barrett receive?

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

It’s a simple ask, people

The people who won’t wear masks are the same people who won’t use turn signals. And for the same reason.

John Stott, Modesto