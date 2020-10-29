Supreme Court confirmation ignored the will of the American people

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court during a Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden at the White House. ALEX BRANDON AP

Republican, Democrat; progressive, conservative; third Party, no party — today is a sad and terrifying day to be an American.

Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is a direct attack on Americans. Some may think, “How? Barrett’s constitutional beliefs and interpretation align with what I think.” Regardless of whether you support Barrett’s rulings, her confirmation less than 10 days before an election illustrates that Senate Republicans do not care to hear, acknowledge, or represent the American people. They have elected to override and ignore the will of the people, so that they may preserve political power.

Senate Republicans have pushed to the side the fact that they represent the American people, and should make it a priority to be accountable to the desires of the people. How have they done this? By not waiting to see what the people want, via the elections.

I’m not saying that Barrett shouldn’t ever be a Supreme Court justice or that Senate Republicans shouldn’t confirm along party lines, although I do have opinions about bipartisan agreement on neutral judges. My grievance is with the lack of responsibility to American voices that the Senate Majority is illustrating.

Opinion

If after Nov. 3, the vote illustrates that the majority of Americans maintain Trump’s presidency and the Republican Senate majority, they are within their right to nominate and confirm a justice. By not honoring the American people by waiting to see the results of the election, Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent where politicians do not have to adhere to the people.

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination right before an election is dangerous for all Americans, regardless of whether you support Barrett’s conservative and originalist interpretation of the Constitution. Barrett is complicit in this overriding of the will of the American people, first by not insisting her nomination wait until after the election, and second by involving herself in the politicization of a non-political branch of government. This will overshadow her time on the Supreme Court Bench.

So today is a sad and scary day for Americans because our voices have been sidelined in favor of a political power grab. We cannot overlook instances of suppression of American voices in any instance, especially when that suppression benefits us or our individual beliefs. We must remain committed to democracy over partisanship at all times.

This violation must be acknowledged by all, regardless of political affiliation. We are one people and must not be divided by corruption and immorality. This opinion piece is meant to contribute to American unity, not divisions — to unify us in the belief that our voices matter and should not be run over by politicians. We deserve better. America deserves better.

I wish I would have written this earlier in the nomination and confirmation process. I recognize it will have no impact on Barrett’s confirmation. Despite being unable to change the events of Oct. 26, I hope Americans will mobilize against any such abuses and infringements on our voices and trust in the future.

The power lies with the people, not with the politicians. We must remember this and ensure it remains true by voting, and by calling out missteps by politicians, especially those in our own party, at all times. Once we begin to sacrifice aspects of our democracy to further political ideals, we are creating an America I cannot believe in.

Our democracy is at stake. What are you going to do about it?