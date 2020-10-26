Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Monday, Oct. 26, 2020: YCCD races feature exceptional candidates

Rogers boosts student potential

I am heartened that fellow educator Bryan Rogers is running for YCCD Seat 3. Bryan has taught high school history over 25 years in Modesto. Bryan served on the California Teachers Association State Council and since 2013 has had over 200 students participate in his summer traveling history courses, visiting and studying in foreign countries. In 2017 he spent time overseas training new teachers to blend state curriculum into international travel. Bryan graduated Columbia College, Humboldt State, and the University of Pacific credential program, and later got his masters and doctorate.

During classes at UOP, I saw firsthand his dedication to teaching and seeing that each student reaches their full potential. He will ensure not only students, but teachers are treated fairly and have opportunities to support the best future for students. Bryan is a man of integrity, compassion, and diligence; his work is relevant, his preparation unmatched.

Sherry Juhl, Modesto

Bird’s enthusiasm is catching

I met Lindsey Bird as a credential student in her course on multilingual education. The class took place in a high school homeroom decorated with flags and a map covered in pins, each flag and pin representing a student’s home country. It was there I learned that not only was she teaching future educators, she was also teaching high school classes and spearheading the Language Institute program at Davis High during the day. Sounds exhausting, right?

It didn’t seem that way for Lindsey. In every one of those evening classes her enthusiasm for teaching and passion for her students’ success shone brightly. She gave me hope as a future educator, and now as a teacher, I still reflect on my experience in her class. She taught me the importance of equity and promoting self-efficacy in the classroom.

I wholeheartedly believe that Lindsey Bird is the ideal candidate for YCCD Board District 6. She has proven time and time again that she is willing to fight for her students and is tireless in her pursuit of providing quality education for all students in the Central Valley.

Amrit Chowdhary, Modesto

Rethinking America’s priorities

Despite the Federal Reserve’s insistence that a stimulus is needed, Trump demanded an end to stimulus talks. Why would he do that?

Under crushing political pressure, Trump relented, asking the Senate Republicans to “go big” on a stimulus package as soon as possible. But Republicans said they’re not in the mood to spend any more money to stabilize the economy. Why would they do that?

The obvious way to resuscitate the economy is to bring the pandemic under control. However, Trump gave up on COVID even before he infected himself. Although scientists estimate it will cost over 2 million lives, Trump set his sights on herd immunity. Why would he do that?

A vote for Biden means America will join the rest of the civilized world in defeating COVID and get America’s economy back on track. A vote for Trump and the Republicans means Americans will die, and the economy will flounder.

Why would anyone vote for Trump? Fear of healthcare for all? Fear of spending police funds on specialists in cases where guns aren’t needed? Fear of non-white immigrants? Why not rethink your priorities? The biggest benefits from Trump’s policies go to people who work in the Kremlin.

Jason Gale, Riverbank