3 YCCD incumbents face challengers. Turlock-area seat opens for first time since 1995

Three incumbents drew challengers on the Yosemite Community College District board in the Nov. 3 election. The Turlock-area seat is open for the first time since 1995.

Abe Rojas is not seeking a new term after a quarter-century on the board that governs Modesto Junior College and Columbia College. Veteran educators Milton Richards and Bryan Rogers are vying to succeed him in Trustee Area 3.

Area 5 is a race between four-year incumbent Darin Gharat, who is retired from law enforcement, and physician Rosalio Rubio. It takes in northwest Modesto and the Salida and Ripon areas.

Four-year incumbent Leslie Beggs faces a challenge from Lindsey Bird in Area 6, which covers much of central and eastern Modesto. Bird taught at the Language Institute at Davis High School, serving newcomers from many nations. Beggs was an adjunct English professor at MJC before her board service.

Area 7 pits two-year incumbent Antonio Aguilar, a communication technician, against Sarah Ford, owner of a construction company. It stretches from downtown Modesto to Keyes.

Area 3 draws two education veterans

Richards, 62, is retired from a career that included athletic director at California State University, Stanislaus, and Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. He is married to Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak.

Rojas has endorsed Richards to succeed him.

“My entire working career involved higher education, including my time as athletic director at CSU Stanislaus in Turlock,” Richards said in a questionnaire from The Modesto Bee. “I want to continue such service with YCCD, which provides important opportunities for higher education.”

Richards said his top priority is “to provide affordable opportunities allowing students to transfer to a four-year college, pursue vocational careers not requiring a full four-year degree, or otherwise improve their lives.”

Rogers, 51, is a Denair resident who teaches social studies at Enochs High School in Modesto. His own education included Columbia College, where his father, Blaine Rogers, was a longtime science professor.

The candidate said his priority is “educational equity for all students in our community.” He said he stands out for having attended both MJC and Columbia. He also said the colleges would benefit from his experience with distance learning at Enochs this year.

“I have been an educator for 28 years, and at this historic time of serving students’ educational needs through this global pandemic, I felt I needed to share my experience, vision and commitment with our community by attempting to bring the voice of a current teacher to the board level of Yosemite Community College District,” he said.

A third candidate, Sharokina Shams, withdrew from the race but will still appear on the ballot. She has endorsed Rogers.

Incumbent, physician vie in Area 5

Gharat was a long-time sheriff’s deputy and retired as police chief in Hughson, which contracts with Stanislaus County for law enforcement.

The incumbent said on his campaign website that the past four years have brought better financial oversight, dual enrollment and other partnerships with high schools, and faster college completion through the Guided Pathways program.

Gharat also cited the hiring of Chancellor Henry Yong, a contract with the faculty, and MJC’s first bachelor’s degree, in respiratory therapy.

Rubio is an internist with CareMore Health in Modesto. He helped start Destination Medicine, an annual event providing hands-on experience for high school students.

“I have a history of working with high school students encouraging them to pursue careers in medicine,” Rubio said on his campaign Facebook page. “I want to take that experience to the community college level to encourage students to fulfill their education and career goals.”

The Bee could not reach Rubio for further information about his candidacy.

Area 6 pits Beggs against Bird

Beggs, 61, is married to MJC English Professor Jim Beggs but recuses herself from board matters affecting him.

She cited several accomplishments during her term, including the respiratory therapy bachelor’s degree and expanded job-training partnerships with local employers. She noted revamped rules for awarding contracts and other efforts to control spending.

Beggs said she was inspired to run the first time by a 2013 dispute over an MJC student prevented from handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on Constitution Day.

“I want our district to avoid trendy dogma and live up to its promise of welcoming all and serving all, meeting the needs of our students as unique individuals, instead of sorting them into groups based on generalizations,” she said.

Bird, 43, is an education consultant who earned acclaim for the Language Institute’s work with refugees and other immigrants. She was a leader in the proposed New Colossus Academy, which had a similar mission. It was rejected last year by the Stanislaus County Board of Education.

Bird said her high school teaching experience could help the district expand dual enrollment. She hopes to further the Guided Pathways initiative, which has increased degree completion rates.

“I would like to take my passion for education, experience serving some of the most vulnerable students in our community, and apply my vision to the community college system,” Bird said. “Our perpetual presence on the Forbes ‘Least Educated’ list suggests it is time we rethink business as usual, which just happens to be my expertise.”

Area 7

Aguilar was elected in 2018 to complete the term of Jon Rodriguez, who resigned from the seat he won in the 2018 election. He is seeking a full four-year against Ford.

Neither candidate responded to the Bee questionnaire. They also do not have social media related to the election.