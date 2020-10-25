Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020: The big election is almost here

Better treatment for all

Re “Pray for our leaders” (Letters, Oct. 18): Kudos for pointing out that “Catholic vote” is a misleading title for a PAC supporting Donald Trump.

Along with many other practicing Catholics, I support the defense of the unborn as well as the already born, the poor, the abandoned and underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly, victims of rejection, human trafficking and slavery.

Thank you for reminding us of those words of Pope Francis.

Vote and pray. Great advice!

Mary Jane Cook, Modesto

No excuse for GOP ballot box

Re “State subpoenas seek info on GOP drop boxes” (Front Page, Oct. 19): Big Valley Grace Community Church provided illegal ballot boxes for the convenience of its members. However, the only way a third party can collect a ballot is by having the third party be a designated signer on the ballot. BVGCC can have no excuse for not and following the law.

BVGCC is linked with the GOP in this matter and it seems clear that both organizations follow an “ends justify the means” approach. BVGCC’s representative stated, “It does not surprise me that the secretary of state in a Democratic-controlled state does not like the fact there can be ballots delivered that are not necessarily friendly to their leftist causes.” This weak attempt to justify BVGCC’s actions by accusing the secretary of state of having bias, rather than simply doing his job, is a remarkably childlike attempt at misdirection to excuse a clear case of illegal and unethical behavior.

While a political party’s lack of a moral center is almost expected, as a purported house of God and moral compass BVGCC has reasons to be ashamed.

Reldon Jones Jr., Modesto

Why not engage voters?

Re “State subpoenas seek info on GOP drop boxes” (Front Page, Oct. 19): Letters in the Oct. 20 edition bristled with righteous indignation over ballot collection boxes in churches and other public places, calling them illegal and even unconstitutional and chastising a Modesto mayoral candidate for allowing it at his church.

In 2016 California Democrats passed a law allowing anybody, including paid campaign operatives and political parties, to collect and return mail-in ballots. So why are Democratic and union canvassers more trustworthy than churches and gun shops? Both entail voters entrusting their ballots to third parties.

As the Wall Street Journal points out, when Democrats harvest ballots, they are increasing voter access. When Republicans do it, it’s cheating.

Sorry, can’t have it both ways.

Larry Koch, Turlock

Zwahlen for respect and dignity

I am a Modesto native experiencing great concern for the future of our city based on the absence of cohesive and cogent leadership over the past several years. This is why I strongly support Sue Zwahlen for mayor.

She has the knowledge and experience to work successfully with (hopefully) new and energized council members to find and enact solutions for the serious issues plaguing our city. Lack of significant economic growth, the tragedy of ever-increasing homelessness, the trash and weed-laden streets, and the confusion and want of direction for city development are but a few of the very serious issues that make longtime residents such as myself wonder how long before we decide to leave this community.

Zwahlen is the only mayoral candidate who can bring a fresh set of ideas, project and model respect and dignity, and present a thoughtful, unbiased approach to solution-focused city government. We need the strong and insightful leadership of Sue Zwahlen to usher Modesto into a new era of productive growth and improved quality of life for all residents. She will lead with empathy, courage, and civility.

Karen L. Gordon, Modesto

Goriel walks the walk

Modesto needs a leader who will not only listen to concerns but take action. Someone who has walked the streets of Modesto and showed support for all walks of life and someone who will be transparent to its citizens. Someone who cares about public safety, has a plan for the housing crisis. A person with a fresh mind and new ideas that are cost efficient.

I am supporting candidate for mayor Naramsen Goriel. Talking with him personally has shown how much he cares about this city and seeing him so involved with communities all around Modesto shows his commitment to continued equal growth.

Nico Solorio, Modesto

No one works Harder

Rep. Josh Harder should be reelected. Just two years ago, Josh won a close election, sending Jeff Denham packing after years of poor representation. Central to Harder’s win were his positions on the Affordable Care Act, immigration, and social programs like food stamps, Social Security, and Medicare.

Many of these issues are unresolved today, despite how the majority of the population feels about them, because of an obstructive Senate led by Sen. Mitch McConnell. In this current campaign, Harder’s opponent, Ted Howze, has called Medicare “a nightmare” and proposed to raise the Social Security retirement age to 70.

It must be very difficult to maintain optimism as an elected Congressman, yet I see Harder pushing forward legislation and advocacy, usually with bipartisan support, for things such as defending the U.S. Postal Service from attacks to avoid delays in crucial deliveries of veterans’ prescription medications, supporting the ACA and Social Security/Medicare, urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide school meal programs during the coronavirus pandemic, supporting DACA recipients, and caps on seniors’ prescription drug costs.

Harder is one of the hardest-working, most productive members of Congress. He’s right for District 10.

Denise Hunt, Turlock

Monez is dialed into west side

Turlock voters in District 2 have an opportunity to elect a real voice for their community by voting for Rebecka Monez. Rebecka grew up on the west side, swimming in Columbia pool while her parents pastored a church on the west side for 25 years. She knows the issues and people of the west side and will work tirelessly to make life better for all residents.

Since high school, Rebecka has become a lawyer defending those less fortunate and has made life for the homeless better by operating two thrift stores that also provide meals to the homeless. She is also fluent in Spanish which will allow her to communicate more frequently with residents of the west side whose first language is not English.

Rebecka is a problem-solver, not a politician, and has the experience and passion to finally give the west side a voice on the Turlock City Council.

Chris Nichols, Turlock

Thoughts on Turlock politics

Local politics and government have the most influence on our lives. Josh Harder, Gil Esquer, and Andrew Nosrati are a breath of fresh air striving to improve our community. Meeting them impressed me with their concerns for us, our city and area.

I have heard Howze talk several times: he is brusque, rude and uninterested in other’s ideas. Congressman Harder has proven to be interested in all of our issues; he respectfully listens to concerns and suggestions. He certainly helped me when I needed assistance with a Medicare bill.

Esquer has been on the Turlock City Council for one term. He has proven himself to be a councilman who has learned the city, county, state procedures and our wants and needs for Turlock. Gil is open to listening to everyone; he is an asset.

Andrew Nosrati, first-term Turlock councilman, has been most helpful. Gil and Andrew’s proposal for long-term planning for our city is a major undertaking that will vastly improve Turlock. Their plan would help downtown, the west side and unfortunate homeless people. Whoever is behind the effort to recall Andrew is obviously intimidated by his concern for all people, not just themselves.

Pat Hickman, Turlock

Dovichi for Empire trustee

Carole Dovichi deserves another term on the Empire School Board. Having worked for the district prior to becoming a board member, she knows the district inside and out. Her institutional memory alone is enough to grant her another four years, but in addition she has worked to modernize technology, establish partnerships with community health providers and adopted a five-year community facilities plan.

Ed Bearden, Modesto

Supreme Court transparency needed

If a candidate for Modesto mayor declared he/she would not comment whether he/she wanted to defund the police it is likely you would oppose that candidate, no matter where you stood on the police question. Likewise, a candidate for Congress who is silent on COVID relief issues, or a city council candidate who refuses to state his/her stand on a local sales tax issue, or a supervisor candidate who won’t say their position on the sheriff’s budget likely would not get your support either.

So why is it that an appointee to a lifelong, extremely important position in the country — a Supreme Court justice — is complimented for refusing to answer questions? This isn’t a partisan issue. In fact, it is more accurately described as an unwarranted privilege of the legal profession, where a judicial candidate is rewarded for not saying anything.

Frankly, this practice should be tossed out completely. The public has a right to know where a candidate stands on abortion, the death penalty, on corporations being be treated as people and many other issues. The nominee does in fact know his/her position, and the person who made the nomination knows the positions. Why not us?

Mike Lynch, Turlock

Well done, Oak Valley staff

Last weekend I was admitted to Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale. I would like to recognize the entire medical staff for the excellent care I received. From the moment I was screened in the ER to the time I was released three days later, the doctors, nurses (especially Felicia), lab techs, x-ray techs and food-service workers treated me with efficiency, compassion, dedication, and cleanliness. Thank you for making an unpleasant situation more bearable.

Kathleen Davis, Waterford