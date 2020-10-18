Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020: Politics is on everyone’s mind

A ray of hope for peace

In each of us, you can see the miracle of peace; it’s there, shining in our eyes.

At times our spark may be dim with the pressures we are dealing with today. We are under the pressures of the harsh, painful realities of racism; of personal, social and economic depression; and pollution, disease, and global warming. All this along with that constant fear of the forever presence of hateful terrorism and the never-ending threat of war. We dread the destruction of life that comes with this hate.

But there is hope, always hope! We are a people and we stand together to test the limits of our endurance, courage, compassion, wisdom and strength against the problems we face in our lives. It is this light within us which has been forged by generations of people working toward true world peace. That light, that glow — even if only an ember — that hope shines inside each of us.

Teach this to our children and let them see that spark of peace in your eyes. Their light will lead the world to peace. The beginning is here and we are its creators.

Danny Dean, Manteca

Pray for our leaders

Re “Warning on sinful voting” (Letters, Sept. 16): The day our mail-in ballots arrived and brought smiles, another letter caused consternation. It was a rather vile screed, with a survey naturally, accusing the “liberal left” of being anti-Catholic and promoting a war on God. I Googled this group — “Catholic Vote” — and read that it was a Super PAC donating to Republicans. How does it know who are practicing Catholics?

“Catholic Vote” trots out tropes such as that the abortion issue justifies voting for Donald Trump (who previously was pro-abortion, Michael Cohen wrote). Pope Francis reminds us of the danger of such narrow-gauge politics in his “Gaudete et Exsultate.” To paraphrase: The call to holiness requires a firm and passionate defense of the unborn. Equally sacred are the lives of the already born, the poor and destitute, the abandoned and underprivileged, the vulnerable infirm and elderly, victims of rejection, human trafficking and slavery.

The current White House and Senate majority have ignored or worsened the serious troubles affecting our people and planet. The unborn will not escape the consequences. We must vote for change, please God, then pray his grace and wisdom will be with the elected.

Diana Doll, Modesto

Onward, Christian voters

Christian readers know that Jesus is not running for president. He is already king of kings and lord of lords. Neither does any one political party fully represent our biblical convictions, although I would personally argue that the American Solidarity Party comes closer than the two major parties. None of the parties fully represents a biblical worldview on every issue that Christian citizens in this country ought to care about.

Let us put not our trust in princes, but in the Lord (see Psalm 146:3). Pray, think through your decision, and vote. The world is watching. Let them see Christians who truly understand that Christ’s kingdom is not of this world, and who live faithfully in light of that truth.

Kristopher S. Pierce, Turlock

A true American melting pot

America, look at our country. We are all immigrants from all over the world. We are like a jigsaw puzzle and if even one piece is missing or lost we are not complete. We make ourselves complete by having justice, freedom, empathy and talking to each other even if we do not agree with their beliefs. We have much to learn about each other. Together, with love and respect, we become a nation that we all can be so happy that we came here.

Shelly Scribner, Modesto

Trump keeps his promises

Re “Trump has virus, but other side is scarier” (Page 6A, Oct. 8): This opinion column set the record straight. I hope ill-informed Trump bashers read this column.

In spite of the Russian collusion fiasco, the Democrats’ impeachment trial fiasco, the COVID-19 accusations, etc., this president has kept nearly every campaign promise he made. When was the last time you heard about the North Korea nuclear or Iran’s nuclear build up? How about the peace treaties between Israel and some Arab countries? How about the lowest employment rates for African Americans and Latinos, and the highest GDP in recent memory? The accomplishments go on and on. And on top of all that, Trump donates his salary to a noteworthy organization.

Jerry Lutterman, Oakdale

Zwahlen can solve dysfunction

I support Sue Zwahlen for mayor of Modesto. Sue is the best choice to end dysfunction on the Modesto City Council. Sue was born and raised in Modesto and has dedicated her life to her family and community. She and Lynn have raised their children in our local community and schools. They were hard-working parents, always ready to help public schools in any way.

Sue has served on the Modesto City Schools Board of Education and helped the school district recover from the Great Recession. She has the experience of working with large budgets and many employees. Sue was also an ER nurse for 40 years in Modesto and knows all the challenges of our local health care system. She has handled emergencies with a steady hand and expert skill.

Sue will work hard to build consensus and unity in our local government. She will increase transparency and create smart policies to get Modesto through tough times.

Gayle Pingree, Modesto

Goriel for Modesto’s future

Our beloved Modesto is a growing city. Years ago, I remember we were just 69,000 and today we are a huge population of over 200,000. It definitely needs someone with new ides and opinions to establish a growing, healthy society. Mr. Naramsen Goriel would be a great inspiration — young, full of energy, activism and futuristic ideas. He would improve and serve our city and community as a new and effective mayor. Let’s give him our voice and warm support and vote for him

Elia J. Elia, Modesto

Harder over Howze

I’m voting for Josh Harder. Ted Howze’s history of hate-filled rants is not what we are made of. We already have the epic failure of Trump in the White House; we do not need mini-Trump Howze in California. We are a diverse state.

Mary Chaney, Salida

Howze is dedicated

In the last year that I have gotten to know Ted Howze I have seen what a dedicated, hard-working man he is for the people in District 10: a lifelong Valley citizen who was educated by working his way through UC Davis as a firefighter and a veterinarian who is dedicated to agriculture. He is a boots-on-the-ground kind of man working diligently with volunteers of all ages. I have witnessed all the young people who are on his campaign team. As a senior citizen it is so encouraging to see youth involved in the future of our country.

Ted wants all in District 10 to have good housing and be able to buy gas and food. Healthcare is a priority, as he has seen personally that we need a healthcare system that meets the needs of people and is affordable. He will be fair to immigrants; however, secure our border! Agriculture is the lifeblood of the Valley and he will protect the water.

Sue Houser, Modesto

Esquer protects farmland

Prior to the 2016 Turlock City Council election, we arranged to meet with then-candidate Gil Esquer. We wanted to know his long-range vision for Turlock.

Mr. Esquer addressed the importance of efficient land-use. Keeping Turlock compact, while protecting our most productive soils and water recharge areas, has been a hallmark of Turlock for decades. As a council member, Esquer is committed to keeping residential development in town and not sprawling west of Highway 99. Turlock has over 400 acres available for residential development.

Councilman Esquer is keenly aware of the cost of sprawling development that will require additional police, fire and municipal services, currently understaffed and under-budgeted. The best long-range plan is to protect the land and water that supports our no. 1 industry, agriculture; farmland west of 99 is an important water recharge area and has some of the region’s best soils.

We endorse Gil Esquer as an important voice and vote on our city council. We believe the incremental and persistent loss of the world’s best productive farmland is shortsighted. Esquer believes infill and repurposing underutilized and blighted areas makes Turlock a vibrant community and is the best use of Turlock’s municipal services.

Jeani and John Ferrari, Turlock

Turlock needs Puffer’s know-how

I encourage all of my fellow Turlock residents to vote for Robert Puffer for City Council. Bob has been our accountant for years and has not only done our taxes regularly and well, but has also been a valuable source of financial advice for us.

With Turlock’s budget in its current dire situation, we need someone with a solid understanding of finances to help us navigate these difficult years ahead.

Joel Bernard, Turlock

Powell Roos for MID unity

We will benefit greatly if Suzy Powell Roos is elected to the Modesto Irrigation District Board of Directors.

Much of what impacts our area economically and environmentally is the result of decisions made by people outside of our area. The state wants to take more of our water and it has succumbed to special interest groups who devalue our assets, like hydropower, making our ratepayers pay more for electrical services. To combat those outside forces our leaders need to unite, have a clear message and not fight each other. This is not a short-term struggle. We won’t prevail for months or perhaps even years. We need a smart, thoughtful and long-term approach to maintain our water and power assets.

Suzy Powell Roos will bring energy, vigor and a fresh voice to MID. She has discipline and focus to speak clearly and convincingly for us both in Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

Jeff Grover, Modesto