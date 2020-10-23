Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Friday, Oct. 23, 2020: Reflections on leadership

Security threat starts at top

Democracy is slipping away. “Fake news” is real. There is no “deep state.” QAnon conspiracies are so lame. The press is not the enemy of the people.

With an out-sized debt due soon, Trump is a huge national security threat, a prime target for blackmail from a foreign adversary. Against all protocols, why did he insist meeting alone with Putin in Helsinki? What did they discuss? Why does Trump believe Putin rather than U.S. intelligence? Why does Trump lie about his Russia dealings? His lies demonstrate consciousness of guilt. I fear the worst.

Early in his reign of terror, Hitler had his gang, the Brownshirts, a marauding band of thugs to intimidate, bully, and assault anyone who failed to rabidly salute “Heil Hitler” or to see Der Fuhrer’s genius and glorious vision for Germany. They would stand outside Jewish-owned businesses to drive away customers. Trump has his beloved Proud Boys, adequately hate-filled, loyal and properly armed with assault rifles, instructed by a man who has told his voters to vote twice, who has advocated throwing away ballots, to “stand-by” to monitor voting precincts on Election Day.

Democracy or dictatorship? Threat’s here. Threat’s real. Vote!

Christopher Aggers, Modesto

Enriching himself and his friends

I found it interesting to watch the Fox News report about the Pence-Harris debate v. CNN coverage. I understand why so many people believe that Trump is supposedly looking out for the American people. They make it sound like this administration has been the best ever.

It really doesn’t matter that this president has lied about just about everything since he has taken office. His tariffs have cost us all. The wall is our price to pay since Mexico will not be paying for it. He’s enriching himself and his rich friends. I have stood quiet because some of my close friends are Trump supporters.

I have to ask, are we trying to stop abortions but giving an autocrat the power to kill many more people by denying health care and not taking COVID-19 seriously? You have to decide as a person where your priorities lie. Is it right to pretend we are not in a crisis with COVID? Do all people deserve to be treated equally no matter their color or sexual preference? Or should America just be white?

Patrick Walsh, Modesto

Our leaders must protect us

The attitude of Modesto citizens, government and businesses, echoed by the Stanislaus Board of Supervisors, is we will remain in purple forever. In Modesto I frequently see adults and teenagers gathering without masks. Stores and gas stations don’t refuse service to those without masks. I was in a small store where three workers and five customers had no masks. When I asked why, employees stated they aren’t allowed to say anything to customers, and they didn’t need masks because they were behind plexiglass. The Bee has published articles about businesses violating rules by staying open. Where is the city and county with court orders to close? They are endangering all of us. Modesto leaders are failing our citizens.

Electronic traffic signs that flash “Lock your car” need to say: “Wear a mask. Wash your hands.”

We have more deaths in our county than many bay cities three times our size. We will not move down with a positivity rate of 9.2% and 67 deaths in one week. Wake up, Modesto!

Dorothy Pettijohn, Modesto