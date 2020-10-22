Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020: Local candidates get some love

Brandvold gets our vote

We have lived in Modesto all of our lives. We have known many past mayors and Ted Brandvold ranks at the top. Ted genuinely cares about Modesto and its citizens. He may be reserved and lacks large donors but he works hard for you and does the job.

Ted supports police and firemen. He has increased our reserve fund and tries to balance our budgets while working with a divided council. Ted is a champion of the people and is a friend of ours. He deserves to be re-elected.

Steve and Linda Pedego, Modesto

Zwahlen gets the science

We need a mayor for Modesto who is smart about COVID-19 and knows our school systems. That would be Sue Zwahlen. Our present mayor has not been effective in leading us to a proper balance between opening our economy and schools versus protecting our citizens’ health and lives from this virus.

Sue Zwahlen, R.N., understands the science behind this pandemic. She has long service on Modesto’s Board of Education. I believe she is the informed and compassionate mayor we need to guide us through this harsh time.

Richard Anderson, Modesto

Powell Roos has right stuff

We support Suzy Powell Roos for MID and encourage those her district to vote for her as well. With her family in ag for multiple generations she is close to the needs of ranchers. She has lived in the heart of Modesto and understands the needs of suburban ratepayers. She is a graduate of one of the top public universities in the U.S. and a three-time Olympian, so we know she is prepared to work hard.

There are few people we know with the kind of character and integrity to represent our community. We believe that Suzy will exhibit the same leadership skills serving on the MID Board while looking to our future and the water needs of the agricultural community, the residential ratepayer and the natural resources of the Central Valley.

Sarah and Todd Aaronson, Modesto

Byrd masters water issues

Many voters may have little understanding of what is at stake in the upcoming election for the Division 1 seat on the Modesto Irrigation District board of directors.

Unlike his opponent, incumbent Larry Byrd is a really experienced board member who thoroughly understands the complexities of rate-setting for electricity and water, assuring continuing benefits for both urban and rural residents.

Increased impacts from global warming and a growing urban population present our region with tremendous challenges. The long-term survival of city residents and farmers depends entirely on the availability of adequate surface water from the Tuolumne River and groundwater from our aquifers. Water stored in aquifers far, far exceeds all the water stored in all the reservoirs combined.

By flooding their orchards and fields, farmers help maintain and increase that underground reservoir, which then becomes available to all when needed. Farmers and urbanites should do all they can to maintain maximum groundwater storage in anticipation of great future droughts.

The connections between the land, rivers, aquifers, hydrology and economics are not easily understood, but Larry Byrd has spent a lifetime developing an understanding of all these areas. He has served MID well and should be re-elected.

Vance Kennedy, Modesto

Turlock’s Esquer is dedicated

Turlock voters within District 2 have an active and dedicated representative on the City Council: Council member Gil Esquer. As the first council member elected for District 2, Esquer has proven to represent the district while keeping in mind what is best overall for the citizens of Turlock. Public service is not for everyone; one has to be transparent and well-meaning.

Council member Esquer is a lifelong District 2 resident. Gil is always thoughtful and prepared at council meetings; these are necessary skills to serve the City of Turlock. It’s an easy choice for District 2.

Marjorie Olsson-Blom, Turlock