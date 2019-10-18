Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019: George Lucas, PG&E, Modesto traffic and Trump

George Lucas could be the face of Modesto

As you enter or exit Modesto’s city limits there is nothing to indicate this is the birthplace and childhood home of moviemaker George Lucas. Because of his movie “American Graffiti,” which was based on Modesto in the ‘50s and early ‘60s, we hold a celebration in early June each year, which we have become famous for.

Oh, by the way, he also created the Star Wars saga. George and Yoda should grace our city limits signs. It would be a great selling point for our city.

The force is with us. We should use it.

Steve Pedego, Modesto

Not hard to see this one coming

You asked for it and you got it: Outages.

For years, us people with common sense have known that transformers are going to blow and spark without (or with) warning. But when the lawyers got hold of this it was no longer an equipment malfunction, as in the past, but now a cash cow to the point of bankrupting PG&E. These people had fire insurance to cover losses but then got greedy. The result will be outages every time a storm or wind blows, sometimes for days. I hope you used your ill-gotten gains to buy a good generator; you’re going to need it. I support PG&E actions since the courts are too stupid to recognize the consequences of their actions, as are our government officials.

Transformers will blow, fires will start. In the past we understood that when this happens, like a lightning strike, it is an act of God, impossible to foresee.

The rest of you providers better look out, or better yet just not provide power to those areas that might be at risk. Save yourselves from bankruptcy.

Sue-happy California, how much did your lawyer make?

Mike Simpson, Modesto

Too many still killed at shelter

Re “Stanislaus County animal shelter reaches ‘no-kill’ status for dogs” (Page 1B, Oct. 6): I believe that you were not given accurate information. There are many dogs that are healthy and adoptable that are getting euthanized. There is a list put out at midnight with an average of five dogs on it; these dogs would end up dead if not for the tireless efforts of a small group of volunteers who reach out to rescues and the community all day and night. The shelter gives these dogs limited time whether there is space or not.

Angelina Marchetti, San Francisco

Modesto traffic doesn’t flow

It’s about time the city traffic department synced our traffic light system. I’ve seen articles on this and little has been done. Other cities have solved this problem — why not Modesto?

Wouldn’t people feel a lot better if they could drive with less stopping and starting? Maybe there would even be less road rage.

David Shirk, Modesto

Standing behind the president

In response to the many letters from readers demanding that Trump resign because of what they read in the press: You are being duped. Don’t believe everything you read; check your sources.

Trump’s phone call, when reading transcripts provided by stenographers, do not say that he used any coercion at all. The recipient of that phone call also has said no coercion. You folks think a phone call is terrible, whereas if Democrats actually commit crimes, that is perfectly acceptable. No one has insisted on an inquiry into Hillary’s actions, or Biden’s.

You are all being duped by a political machine that does not want a political outsider to expose their corruption. If this impeachment is allowed to occur, all of our freedoms in this country will be on the table. If Congress is allowed to impeach based upon hearsay, then anyone can be arrested on the same basis.

Damon Woods, Oakdale

A sorry commander in chief

Re “Trump: best president in history” (Letters, Oct. 2): The writer offered no facts to back up her assertion.

This old soldier gets really angry when Trump wraps himself in the American Flag. I served in the U.S. Army Infantry, my best friend was killed in Vietnam while serving in the Marines. Trump, on the other hand, got deferments for the draft board.

Philosopher Samuel Johnson wrote, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” I don’t believe that Commander Bonespurs has ever read Samuel Johnson.

David Fauskin, Modesto

Betrayal of battlefield allies

How does it feel, President Trump, to be complicit in the slaughter that you — without conscience, and so sadly for the Kurds — orchestrated with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey? You, sir, have betrayed thousands of our allies whose blood is now unmistakably on your hands. What price will these allies, who have laid down their lives for our country and their fellow countrymen, pay while you abandon them as a divergent tactic so your own countrymen won’t focus on your assassination of our Constitution and your ongoing impeachment investigation? Erdogan has now been given carte blanche for the bombing of northeast Syria.

Your complete narcissism has overridden your “stable genius” and the power of your divine wisdom. President Trump, you are so dangerous for our country and to all freedom-loving people.

Barbara Porter, Groveland

No faith in this leader

Trump has cut off the arms of another ally and kowtowed to yet another despot. He is responsible for the slaughter of innocents, the stain on American honor, and the predictable resurgence of ISIS in Syria. He has proved once more that he is supremely unfit to be our commander-in-chief.

Patricia Ann Egenberger, Modesto

He acts like Putin’s puppet

Isn’t it remarkable that in Ukraine, Syria, Turkey, NATO, the G-7, England, North Korea and Saudi Arabia, the Great Orange Malarkey is doing stuff exactly as Putin would like, while our allies, military leaders and even his own advisers are trying to tell him not to? I mean, he’s friendlier with the dictator of North Korea and the president of China than he is with the chancellor of Germany.

Michael Caine, Modesto

Who comes up with these names?

The ultimate definition of an oxymoron: The House Intelligence Committee.

Kathy Connley, Modesto

Turlockers duped on Measure L

At a recent Turlock City Council special meeting, it was reported that Turlock street conditions have continued to decline and estimated deferred street maintenance costs have increased to $135 million, or double the estimate six years ago.

The first Measure L project (West Main) is finally nearing completion with costs almost four times the original $1.6 million estimate. As a result, it has taken all of the first two years of the total $3.2 million annual funds from Measure L.

As part of the original Measure L that voters approved, a detailed 25-page schedule identifying individual residential street repair projects and the year to be completed was developed. Two years into the plan, only one project is nearing completion and the staff proposal is to throw out this plan — sold to voters — and replace it with annual determination of roads to be fixed. It appears to be a classic bait-and-switch perpetrated on the voters of Turlock.

It is time for our elected officials to develop a reliable funding source for local street maintenance for the entire city. It will not be easy or politically pleasant, but it will be the right thing to do.

Jim L. Theis, Turlock

Maybe leaders should pay more

There has been much campaigning on taxing the rich and all the 1-percenters and offering free healthcare, debt forgiveness, free college, free everything. A thought came to me regarding how so many of our politicians and their families become filthy rich serving Americans. With middle-class Americans waiting for legislation that would actually benefit them, it seems appropriate to tax the rich politicians and those who are now lobbying all sorts of things. So many investigations wasting our money, but not theirs.

Ernest Seppi, Modesto

Support for air ambulances

When someone reaches retirement age, health care access becomes all the more important. Getting to a hospital quickly can mean the difference between life and death.

In Waterford, where I live, the closest hospital is more than 30 minutes away. People in my situation have had to rely on air ambulance services to get the life-saving care they need. But there is a real threat that puts this service in jeopardy.

The Lower Health Care Costs Act in Congress would allow insurance providers to continue denying claims for life-saving air ambulances that many across California, especially those in rural areas, rely on. Lack of proper reimbursement for this service will also force more rural air bases to close at a time when rural hospitals are already facing increasing closures.

That’s why we need elected officials to oppose this proposal and ensure that we have access to air ambulance services.