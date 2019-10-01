Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Oct. 2, 2019: Impeachment, Trump, Thunberg, doctors and rodeo

President abused his power

The case to impeach Donald Trump has been reduced to the simplest form that everyone can understand: abuse of power. Even our kids are grasping the idea that the president’s actions have a corrupt, intimidating element; it’s bullying at an international level. The president has asked a foreign government to provide “dirt” on a political rival. He’s used taxpayers’ money to pressure that foreign government for his own personal gain and not for the benefit of our national interest. He’s shown a consciousness of wrongdoing by trying to conceal these facts.

Republican, Democrat or independent, we are all in this together. We either have principles that we abide to uphold or we don’t. The president has violated his oath of office. It’s very apparent and simple what needs to be done to maintain our democracy. Donald Trump needs to be impeached and removed from the presidency.

The country doesn’t have to debate whether he needs to go to jail. It’s like the bar owner telling his patrons at closing: “You don’t have to go home; you just can’t stay here.” Trump just needs to leave the White House and go home.

Randy Little, Turlock

Trump: best president in history

Watching the Trump news conference and loving it. He’s slapping down the evil left, their media and most notably the Washington Post and their latest fake report on acting DNI Maguire.

No other Republican politician has pushed back on the nonsense coming from the Democratic Party and their spokespeople in the press like this man does. He’s calling them out as the lying, stinking dregs of humanity that they are. I’ve said before and I’ll say it again: Best president ever!

Ingrid Balisha, Turlock

It’s in black and white

No need to test the credibility of the whistleblower. We have the transcript and he or she was right!

Steve Ringhoff, Modesto

Aging columnist embarrassed himself

Re “Oh, to be 16 – and to know it all again” (Page 8A, Sept. 27): Oh look — another adult male attacking Greta Thunberg. Cal Thomas’s recent column reduces her to the stereotypical know-it-all teen. Many are inspired, but he chooses disdain.

His emotional screed unthinkingly likens current climate warnings to the alarmism of Henny Penny. But it cherrypicks a few outdated predictions from the 1960s and 1970s, while disregarding the intervening half-century of climate research, supported by sophisticated technology producing more reliable results. That’s just willful ignorance.

Cal, if “science textbooks mostly embrace” the idea of human-driven climate change, as you acknowledge, why do you persistently deny it? You question Thunberg’s qualifications, but what are your own? Do you, like the clichéd teen in your head, think you know more than the scientific community?

And why target a young woman? Why not take on scientists, or other climate activists, many of them seventy-something men like you? Why mock Thunberg’s anger instead of actually addressing her point?

Rather than calling Thunberg a truant, school yourself in the relevant science. Before dismissing her actions as a hissie fit, consider your own vitriol. And pick on someone your own size; Greta’s too big for you.

Bret Carroll, Turlock

Just build the med school

A UC Merced medical school has been promised for 20 years, but has never seriously been considered by UC regents.

Dan Schnur’s Sept 15. column correctly summarized all the other concerns that our Central Valley has to consider. Many of those needs would be met if the UC Merced medical school had been built. Serious issues of student debt and burnout would be eased if medical students were living close to their families and attending a world class public university — always the best financial choice.

After teaching family practice residents for 40-plus years, I can assure educators that there is no shortage of qualified applicants. The real issue is simply the lack of medical school slots. UC President Janet Napolitano’s plan for increasing 200 slots would hardly solve the problem. With 10 UC medical schools, we’ll get only 20 more graduates a year from each.

We cannot utilize a large number of various health care support professionals if there is no actual doctor available to diagnosis the patient and write the prescription. Everyone agrees that the shortage of physicians is a crisis. So what are we waiting for? Just build the UC Merced medical school.

Dr. Roland C. Nyegaard, Modesto

Rodeo abuses stock animals

America seems on the brink of a sea change regarding public attitudes about the abuse of animals in so-called entertainment. Witness the end of SeaWorld’s orca shows; demise of the Ringling Bros. Circus; bans on use of wild animal acts in circuses in New Jersey, Hawaii, and California; outlawing of greyhound racing in Florida via ballot initiative; current push to outlaw thoroughbred racing due to the thousands of annual deaths on U.S. race tracks.

Can rodeo be far behind? Most of rodeo is bogus from the git-go. Real working ranch hands never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. Nor did they put flank straps on the horses and bulls, nor work them over with painful “hotshots” in holding chutes. Some “sport.”

Indeed, rodeo is not a sport at all. That word denotes willing, evenly-matched participants. Rodeo does not qualify. Rather, it is a macho exercise in domination. It needs to go, and legislation is in order.

Eric Mills, coordinator, Action for Animals, Oakland

Newsworthy youth events abound

Kudos to Kristi Mazuelos of Turlock, “Please do more to cover youth arts,” (Sept. 15). There are many wonderful activities and programs in private and public schools that deserve as much recognition as sports programs. Every Saturday until Thanksgiving in Turlock, there are several venues for middle and High School competitions — band reviews, field shows, jazz and concerts, several on the same day.

Beginning in February and continuing into April, there are indoor competitions with color guard, percussion and drum major. I am sure that these students, parents, and directors would love to see coverage from these events.

Michael Selleck, Atwater

Thanks for the memories, MCCA

The Modesto Community Concert Association is conducting its final season after providing our community with quality musical entertainment for 69 years. While changing times and new venues currently provide ample opportunities for entertainment in our area, the MCCA was among the first volunteer-based organizations to make sure that the Central Valley was consistently provided with diverse cultural experiences. We have been season subscribers for several years, and in addition to listening to beautiful music, we have met wonderful friends through the MCCA.

Our community owes a sincere thank you to those who have served on the board of directors through the years and to business sponsors who have made it possible for the MCCA to bring excellent musical entertainment to this region.

Patrick and Cheryl Barney Durr, Modesto

Castro stepped in it

Watching Julian Castro attack Vice President Biden during the last debate validated what I’ve known from the beginning. I felt ashamed for him. He is not representative of Mexican-American values and has no ethnic ties to his culture. His lack of support from fellow Texans demonstrates his poor connections, as displayed during the debate.

There are few circumstances in which any man would publicly attempt to shame anyone. Under any other circumstance this would lead to physical conflict, especially in Texas. His attempt to make Biden appear too old to remember what he said moments before removed the phony mask of civility. Julian may have promoted himself on Twitter, but lost thousands. There is nothing about him that’s reassuring. We don’t want to beat Trump by creating another monster.