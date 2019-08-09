Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Monday, Aug. 12, 2019: Local reflections on President Trump

People aren’t saying they hate America

I hear a lot of opinions, some very positive, some very negative, about President Donald Trump. Lately, I have frequently heard, particularly from our president, the opinion that those who dislike, and especially those who hate America should go back where they came from. However, I have yet to hear anyone, certainly not anyone holding a political office, say they dislike or hate America.

So my question is, when people, especially our president, say that those who dislike or hate America should go back, who are they talking about? Surely they could not mean that those who have disagreements with some of our president’s opinions have conclusively demonstrated that they hate America.

Elton Nelson, Turlock

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Conservatives eat up conspiracy theories

Re “True patriots reject socialism” (Letters, Aug. 2): Graveyards are filled with soldiers, some who had the audacity to consider socialism as part of a mixed economy to save capitalism from itself. I served in Vietnam with a few of them. Trump, a draft dodger, said he doesn’t like soldiers who get captured. How about the dead at Arlington? He must hate them. Losers I guess.

He mentions 243 years of freedom. By 1860, the slave population in the U.S. was 4 million of a population of 31 million. Freedom indeed. As to freedom of speech, Infowars, Birtherism, Pizzagate are just warm ups for what most platforms see as dangerous. Conservatives are two to three times more vulnerable to conspiracies than liberals.

The Supreme Court is not challenged by socialists — laws are challenged. Finally, the best speech is responsible speech. We could all use more of that!

Wayne R. Howard, Ceres

Get a clue, Mr. President

This dictator in D.C. doesn’t have a clue what this country is about. His 10-minute speech at the White House saying the Ohio shooting happened in Toledo — actually it was Dayton. The people in Texas don’t want him there.

He is hated. He is a racist, a bully, and we know he lies, over 10,000 times since this idiot has been in office. He is also a con man and I can’t understand why Mitch McConnell is still kissing his butt. This turkey-neck senator should retire because he doesn’t want to help pass any kind of gun legislation. All he cares about is votes. I do hope the Democratic party takes the Senate back in 2020.

The president cuddles up to Putin, Kim, Xi Jinping and MbS, his new best friends. North Korea has had missile tests and he says it doesn’t concern him. To me he is a traitor. He doesn’t care about our country. All he is doing is sending us back about 30 years.

Roland Sarchett, Modesto

Demagogue, bigot and racist

“DBR...DBR...DBR...” What is that? That’s the new rally cry for Der Leader, The Orange One. You will soon hear counter protesters at his rallies shouting it. D stands for demagogue, B stands for bigot and R stands for racist. Some might think this is a little harsh, but is it really? It’s not fake news, as he would tell you.

Let’s break this down: a demagogue is “a political leader who gains popularity in a democracy for exploiting prejudice and ignorance to arouse the common people against the elites, whipping up the passions of the crowd and shutting down reasoned deliberation.” Does that sound familiar? Next is bigot: “A person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions.” Finally: racist: “A person who shows or feels discrimination or prejudice against people of other races and who believes a particular race is superior to another.” Wow! That’s right on the money.

Check the dictionary for yourself. These are the definitions of these words. It is shocking that we have a living embodiment.