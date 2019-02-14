Letters to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2019 | Abortion provides a slippery slope

Abortion leads us to a slippery slope
I read with interest the letter (“Aborting a Manson is preferable,” Feb. 11) touting the use of abortion to rid the world of horrific people. The writer lamented that Charles Manson had not been aborted by his mother. The writer described horrific crimes committed against children who had been born, supporting the idea that the women who had given birth to those children should have aborted them.
The slippery slope of abortion on demand is demonstrated by the reasoning. Proponents of late-term abortion state that no “healthy” pregnancies would be terminated. How will “healthy” be defined?
If a child is deaf, has Down Syndrome, is determined to be the wrong gender or color or if, as many believe, a test is developed that can determine the sexual preference for the child, will that be considered a reason to end the child’s life inside the womb? Will we, as a society, be so locked into the idea that this choice to end a child’s life is none of our business that any reason will be good enough? Putting limits on human behavior is not unreasonable.
Leslie Shaw Klinger,
Modesto
Harder’s first is to help veterans
Newly elected Rep. Josh Harder introduced legislation to support the mental health needs of veterans nationwide by providing access to child care during an emergency. This bipartisan legislation was co-sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Antonio Delgado (D- NY). It came just one day after Josh launched a new committee to advise him how to best serve and represent Central Valley veterans.
Josh and many of the new members of Congress are proving to be different from those who have gone before. They know they were elected to be the voice of the people and fix a system broken for way too long. They have drawn a line in the sand on issues of immigration, healthcare, education and runaway spending.
James Nelson, Tracy
Making a difference in DC
Many of us are so used to partisan politics that we almost expect it. Josh Harder did not take corporate PAC money on the campaign trail, promising he would represent the people of his district rather than big donors.
I attended his town hall meeting in Ceres and then his 10-minute meetings in Tracy. It was impressive to hear him talk about our big issues: water, agriculture, education, healthcare and jobs. Josh is not pushing his own agenda, but instead is listening to us to find out what we care about. He is our voice in Washington. It is refreshing to have a representative who cares about his whole constituency and what they want, and not just listening to those who voted for him. We can’t afford more of the same partisan games; I’m glad Josh is making a change.
Pamela O’Brien, Modesto
