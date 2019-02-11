Letters to the Editor, Feb. 11, 2019 | Maybe abortion is part of God’s plan

Aborting a Manson is preferable
Re “What happens to those aborted?” (Letters, Feb. 7): The writer referenced a verse from the Bible, “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.” Jeremiah is telling us how God chose him to be a prophet (not me or you). The writer is worried about fetuses aborted before birth, but I worry more about those who are born to women who admit they are not ready to be a mother. Forcing a woman to give birth does not help the child.
An average of 500 children are killed by parents every year. Some children manage to live until they are 2 or 3 and then are murdered. Some are simply horrifically abused. Our prisons are full of killers, rapists, child molesters and wife beaters whose mothers told them they hated them and wished they had never been born. Was this God’s plan for them? Is this what they were dedicated to? I wonder what God was thinking when they were being formed in their mother’s womb.
I wish the likes of Charles Manson, Richard Speck, Charles Ng, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacey had all been aborted!
Gail Wose, Waterford
Accusation could ruin his life
Re “Video proves girl’s claim of attempted kidnapping not true” (Page 1A, Feb. 7): I am amazed a child would do such a thing as accuse someone of kidnapping. I am grateful Sandeep Singh was exonerated, but the trauma he experienced in being accused needs to be impressed upon the girl who did it. I trust she has suffered some serious consequences and learned a lesson. Perhaps she did not realize the seriousness of her behavior, but I hope she never thinks of doing such a thing again. At the very least, I hope she has apologized to Singh.
Pat Royer, Modesto
Harder making a good impression
I am pleased Josh Harder is honoring his campaign pledge to bring transparency and accessibility to District 10 as our representative. In his first few weeks in office, Harder has had public meetings, town halls and video conferences. Elected officials must be available to hear the needs and concerns of their neighbors, and so they never forget who they represent. This comes from in-person contact.
Harder is smart and capable, and he’s learning quickly. The depth of his knowledge was impressive at Ceres. Several people showed up ready to argue with Harder and were pleasantly surprised at his candor and willingness to embrace those who didn’t vote for him.
His committee appointments (agriculture and ed and labor) are the perfect fit for a representative of our district. He’s showing up for us locally and in DC by being present and prepared.
Lise Talbott, Waterford
