Letters to the Editor, Feb. 7, 2019 | I got a 50 percent increase in my garbage bill

My garbage rates now too high
Imagine my surprise when I received a letter from the city of Modesto letting me know the council voted to raise my garbage rate for a 60-gallon can. I now will be charged at the same rate as those with 90-gallon cans. My bill went from $24.14 to $34.71 per month – nearly a 50-percent increase. By the way, it’s retroactive to Jan. 1. Funny that part of the increase wasn’t mentioned on the agenda for the Jan. 22 meeting where they approved it.
Was the council afraid someone might show up to argue against it? Is this what you call open government? Do we have so little garbage that we need people to throw more away? Why not support the people trying to reduce waste? If the city recycled glass, plastics and paper as it should, I would only need a 60-gallon can. It’s time for the council and city departments to realize that when we want something we don’t automatically get it. We have to use the money we have, and not just pick the taxpayers’ pockets.
Patrick J. Walsh, Modesto
What happens to those aborted?
Recently I came across a Bible verse regarding life: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I dedicated you.” If I was aborted, what happened to me?
Ernie Seppi, Modesto
Will we fall for another big lie?
A few years ago, Congress was fooled by a big lie. President George W. Bush claimed Iraq was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The U.S. was in peril and in a state of emergency! It was all a farce. What wasn’t a farce was our sons and daughters who gave their lives or suffered grave injuries at a cost of billions of dollars.
Donald Trump has his own big lie. The U.S is in peril and in a state of emergency! Caravans of terrorists, rapists, murderers and drug smugglers are coming up from all those Central American countries illegally crossing the border to pollute America. Only Trump’s wall will keep these Godless, non-white invaders out.
Some 25 percent of Americans find these dark clouds of Trump’s bigotry, racism, nationalism, homophobia and sexism an acceptable substitute for democracy, freedom, our Bill of Rights and our Constitution.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Harder is off to a great start
Our new congressman, Josh Harder, came home during the congressional break. He not only convened a great town hall in Ceres, but did a listening tour throughout the district then had open office hours. I attended the packed town hall and was impressed with the way he listened to all concerns. He emphasized that his job is to represent everyone in his District 10, not just those who voted for him. He’s going to be a great Congressman!
Susan Martin, Modesto
