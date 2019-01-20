Letters to the Editor, Jan. 28, 2019 | Harris a terrible candidate for president

Kamala Harris can’t run on her record
Kamala Harris, a horrible and unmitigated disaster as California Attorney General and a horrible candidate for president. Nothing to see here, move along!
Mike Harden, Modesto
You like illegals? Then adopt one
I have a way to solve the illegal immigration problem in California. All people from the age 21 up must vote to see if they want legal or illegal immigration; those who vote for open borders will be required to take care of one illegal person or a family for at least five years – including medical, dental, childcare, food, clothing, housing and education. People like Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris with gated communities must take a family. This way, people like myself that want legal immigration and the wall are not strapped with the cost of illegal immigration.
Steven Casey, Manteca
Harder following Nancy’s orders
I wonder if our newly elected Josh Harder voted to pay our federal employees or did what Nancy the Nasty told him to do: vote no and go home. Is there any way to find out?
William Ray Jr., Modesto
A representative who actually cares
California Congressional District 10 has a straight-forward, transparent representative in Congress – Josh Harder! During the primaries, I wrote to every candidate with the same question; the only one who answered was Harder. I also texted our then-representative on an issue, and he replied “call me.” I did, and got a recording.
I attended Josh Harder’s one-on-one meeting on Jan. 21 in Manteca, and he listened to constituents and answered their questions. We are very fortunate to have a representative who will put the people in his district first.
Rosemary Hekl, Manteca
Traitor Trump is not my president
Re “Here’s why GOP ignored wall” (Letters, Jan. 16): The writer’s comment about the man in the Oval Office aspiring to be a dictator is right on. Retiring Republican Senator Mark Sanford cited Hitler’s rise to power as one reason to be concerned about President Trump and his cult of personality. Trump openly stated he is a nationalist and supports neo-Nazis. Hitler was a nationalist and a fascist. Hitler closed down media, replacing it with propaganda. Trump rages against the press. Trump targets Hispanics; Hitler raged against the Jews.
Most of all, Trump is a traitor. He owes Russia’s Vladimir Putin millions, if not billions of dollars. How many secret conferences has he had with Putin? What went on there? He is not my President; I will not recognize a dictator and traitor as my president.
Barbara Carnahan,
Escalon
