Letters to the Editor, Jan. 16, 2019 | Mistletoe killing our trees; city doesn’t care

Modesto won’t take care of trees
It is the city of Modesto’s responsibility to protect city trees, especially the thousands of Modesto ash, planted by the city. We requested mistletoe abatement nearly two years ago, when there was only one dead tree on our block. Now there are three. An inspection was made, and a note was left at our door stating tree maintenance would take place in the winter of 2018.
This service request was also made via the city’s “Go Modesto” application on Feb. 13; the app now erroneously indicates this request was “completed.” A phone check two months ago brought the reply that crews were in an adjacent neighborhood and our area would be next. It’s now 2019 and city tree crews are have not been spotted anywhere nearby as more trees are about to die.
Two questions: Is it really more cost effective to let these trees die? And, since a dead tree is a “hazard,” when can we expect removal?
Robert Goff, Modesto
Tell Harder we need the wall
The border security issue must be resolved. The recent death of Newman police officer Ronil Singh has highlighted the need for secure borders and deportation of criminal illegal aliens. Please support the President’s request for border security funding, including contacting our new congressman, Josh Harder, to let him know how you feel.
Thomas Cipielewski,
Newman
Here’s why GOP ignored wall
These facts might explain why the Republican House and Republican Senate wouldn’t give President Trump his border wall during their two years in power:
▪ Building a wall will do little to curb drug trafficking, which is concentrated at ports of entry, not in remote stretches of the border.
▪ The a libertarian Cato Institute has found people who come here illegally are less likely to commit crimes than U.S. citizens.
▪ Illegal immigration is 25 percent of what it was in 2000.
▪ Nothing in the trade agreement, which isn’t even in effect yet, will cover the cost of the wall.
▪ There is no evidence of children illegally brought by vicious coyotes and ruthless gangs.
▪ The terrorists of 9/11 came by airplane. Fifteen were from Saudi Arabia, none from Mexico.
▪ From 2001-17 at least 542 people have died in mass murders, mostly at the hands of white male U.S. citizens.
▪ About three women a day are killed in the U.S. by husbands or boyfriends.
We need to be protected from domestic terrorists and the man in the Oval Office who aspires to be a dictator.
Patricia Ann Egenberger, Modesto
