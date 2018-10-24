Letters to the Editor | Oct. 25, 2018

Uniting to fight the evil of abortion
It is safe to say all of us lament the fact there is so much sad division in our community, families, and even within our churches. We wish we could forge greater unity. To do so, I propose the following thought experiment: What would happen if there were a political party which recognized the right to kill 4-year-old children at the local clinic? Or Jewish children? Or Mexican children? What would we say? What would we do? How would we vote? Of course we would unite against it.
Our country was never so united as against Hitler. What is it about unborn children that makes them different? Geneticists and pediatricians find no difference. I pray someday we will discover that we all have a common interest in the right to life. I dream of a more harmonious and humane society in which both political parties agree abortion equals one dead plus one wounded.
Fr. Mark Wagner, St. Joseph’s Church, Modesto
Soiseth’s support from out of town
In reviewing Mayor Gary Soiseth’s list of campaign contributions (California Fair Political Practice Commission, Form 460) and endorsements, you would think he is running for a statewide position rather than mayor of Turlock. Only 52.5 percent of the funds raised by Soiseth have come from Turlock residents, compared to 68.8 percent for Amy Bublak and 87.4 percent for Brad Bates.
Soiseth has received $1,000 contributions from 38 individuals and companies throughout California and even out-of-state. In addition to Bay Area and Sacramento lobbyists, contributions have come from Washington D.C., Nevada, Arizona, New York, Illinois and Virginia. So much for local Turlock Campaign finance reform!
I am voting for Brad Bates, the candidate who truly cares about Turlock and is firmly grounded in Turlock, and is not looking at the mayor’s position as a stepping stone to the next elected position.
Glen A. Skooglund, Turlock
Soiseth welcomes all to Turlock
Anyone who lives in Turlock, and those who lives near us, recognizes that Turlock is a special community. Our city has been well planned, Main Street is thriving, our parks are welcoming, the restaurants and businesses investing in Turlock continue to grow.
Over the last four years our city – led by Mayor Gary Soiseth – has been putting our diversity front and center, giving a voice to those in our town who may have been overlooked. Mayor Soiseth has made it known that no matter your race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or country of birth, Turlock is welcoming to all. Turlock is lucky to have a mayor who is so focused on making sure everyone feels at home when they are in our city and I encourage you to join me in voting for him on Nov. 6.
Greg Volk, Turlock
Withrow has earned our trust
Voters have an easy choice on Nov.6. Two candidates are running for District 3 on the Stanislaus Board of Supervisors. As District 3’s supervisor for the past 8 years, Terry Withrow is a proven leader. He has been the driving force behind Focus on Prevention, an effort to help solve homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental health issues.
Terry is a businessman and small business owner, using his CPA skills to administer, build, and maintain the county’s $1.2 billion budget. Terry truly is a family man. His wife and three of his four children reside in Stanislaus County. Terry has worked diligently to ensure there is money in the Sheriff’s budget to hire deputies.
This election is about so much more than changing light bulbs. This election is not about the number of campaign signs placed around town. The other candidate makes promises he can’t keep, but Terry walks the walk – just as he has the last 8 years. Terry truly is “A Supervisor For All.” Reelect Terry Withrow as our District 3.
Jamie Tablit, Salida
Medicare for all works for all
Re “Government can’t run health care” (Letters, Oct. 9): The writer fails to mention government run Medicare. It is the most cost effective and patient friendly health care program in the country. The U.S. is the only industrialized country in the world that doesn’t have government-run health care, except for its senior citizens. A Medicare-style public option, available to everyone, would allow individuals to pick the government plan or continue to deal with private insurance. This would force private insurance companies to lower their prices. The Veterans Administration has problems because it is run by political appointees instead of health care professionals. Merging the VA with Medicare would allow veterans to choose local doctors and receive treatment at local hospitals.
John T. Brennan, Oakdale
Tell us more about the national debt
Thank you for your efforts to provide local, as well as national and international news. While I realize you have a lot to cover, two issues of concern to me (and I hope to others) are: what should we expect of our new federal tax plan based on various financial situations; and, what is the federal plan to control the ever-growing national debt? Keep up the good work!
Chris Panella, Ceres
Don’t send a rookie to Congress
After listening to both candidates in the California District 10 Congressional election, I wonder about Jeff Harder. He’s never held public office (school board, city council member, etc.) and by his own admission failed to vote. He says he understands Valley issues, but does he? It seems he has spent most of his time in the Bay Area. Since it is reported he has received large sums from Silicon Valley, perhaps he should be running in Santa Clara. Valley issues are too important and complex to entrust to a rookie.
Jeff Denham has served his district ably for the last 10 years and should be returned to Congress because:
He brought Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zenke to Don Pedro Reservoir to explain the adverse effects of the state’s water grab. He introduced legislation to give status to the Dreamers and start immigration reform – despite opposition from party leaders and President Trump.
He has been opposed to Gov. Jerry Brown’s bullet train. He is in line to become chairman of the House Transportation Committee. He is the leader who can secure funding for new water storage facilities. I’m voting to return Jeff Denham to Congress.
Craig Julsgard, Modesto
