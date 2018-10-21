Letters to the Editor: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018

Less glossy hit pieces, more ethics
Suggestion: Let’s take at portion of the millions of dollars being spent on our local elections, especially Harder vs. Denham, and create an ethics and truth in campaigning guideline committee. One major change would be to disallow a candidate to use his or her opponents name in any campaign material. Think of the hundreds of trees that could be saved. The Denham-Harder glossy campaign material alone has razed a forest. The pro Denham material shows nothing but negative Harder sound bites, and the same goes for Harder’s material.
Who will be the first candidate or party to place truth and ethical behavior above fake news and alternative truth?
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Fatal hit-run site needs lighting
Re “Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Modesto” (Page 3A, Sept. 15): On Spencer Avenue, on 9/11/18 a life was taken from us. Darrell was an average guy that recycled to support his loved ones. A driver, hit an run, whom was caught later and arrested. Let his death not be in vain Modesto! Can we get lights on Spencer block? Years ago it used to be one way from California to Maze. People fly up an down daily. May you rest in peace bro and hopefully before any more lives are taken, let there be light on the subject. Missed but never forgotten, amen.
Edgar Eberwein, Modesto
Shortchanging faculty does the same to our region
Re “Contract deadlock could mean strike at MJC, Columbia” (Front Page, Oct. 11): The Yosemite Community College District’s Board of Trustees is obliged to provide the best education possible within the fiscal restraints of the tax base. They must balance the value of education against the burden it places on taxpayers.
The region suffered during the last recession, and the diminished tax base forced unfortunate cutbacks. Sadly, the faulty pay scale is now 13 percent below the state average. By strict economic theory, that pay scale will only attract professors who are 13 percent below average. As a student at MJC, I know the faculty is above average despite their pay.
The Board must know that their students will be the decision makers in the future, and the quality of their education will influence the quality of their decisions, and the quality of their decisions will determine the fiscal success of the region.
Could the Board believe education has 13 percent less value here? Or do they believe it’ll be easier to get reelected if they fight with their own professors instead of fighting for the funding needed for quality education?
I believe they need to reevaluate their priorities. By shortchanging the faculty, the Board is shortchanging their students and the future of the region.
J. Jason Gale, Riverbank
