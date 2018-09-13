Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of driving the pickup truck that struck and killed Modesto resident Darrell McDaniel on Tuesday night.

The arrest was made just after noon Thursday on Seybold Avenue just south of California Avenue, CHP spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said. The suspect was seen in the area and matched information provided by witnesses to the fatal crash.

The CHP is not yet releasing the name of the suspect, who cooperated with officers and was taken into custody without incident, Olsen said. Information on charges also was not available, but Olsen said he expects they will include vehicular manslaughter.

The crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on Spencer Avenue just south of Maze Boulevard near downtown Modesto. McDaniel, 45, was walking south on the right edge of the road, pushing a hand cart. His home was on the 300 block of Spencer, just south of where he was hit.

A witness said a newer white truck was traveling at high speed and struck McDaniel from behind. The driver of the truck stopped, the CHP was told, but then fled south on Spencer.





The address where the suspect was arrested Thursday is about a half mile south of where the crash occurred.

Seybold is the avenue where another homicide victim, 63-year-old Valentin Vazquez, was found the morning of Aug. 30.