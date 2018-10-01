Rep. Denham will protect our water, that’s why he gets my vote

Denham knows water, gets my vote
The Central Valley is facing urgent, complex issues of water availability and storage, which are crucial to our agricultural-based economy. The State Water Resources Control Board is poised to take 40 to 60 percent of the flows from our rivers. Josh Harder has little knowledge of our critical water issues, making him ill prepared to represent our district in Congress.
In the candidate forum with the The Bee’s editorial board and in the Turlock debate, both Harder and Rep. Jeff Denham agreed that water issues are nonpartisan. Both promised to fight for our water. Harder is intelligent and articulate, but he has never held an elected office or had any legislative experience. House freshmen have little power.
In contrast, Denham has served in the House since 2010, was instrumental in passing a bipartisan bill to secure funding to build new storage facilities and he’s in line to chair the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee which handles legislation for roads, water resources and infrastructure.
Janet Neal, Oakdale
Backing tunnels a bad idea, Jeff
Finally, Jeff Denham agreed to a debate. By visiting The Bee’s page on Facebook, voters can see the debate and how out of touch Jeff Denham really is. It’s clear Denham has no answer for his vote that would have ripped healthcare from 100,000 residents of his district if it passed the senate.
He seemed confused about legislation he supported to help build the twin tunnels and send more water south. Denham claims that because we’re “south of the Delta ... we’re really not affected.” This is troubling coming from four-term congressman.
In contrast was Josh Harder, who understands the people of this district are suffering from the attacks on our healthcare system. He spoke about how citizens of CA-10 are suffering in this economy. Denham thinks everything is just fine. Well Congressman, it’s not just fine
Odus Hall, Oakdale
Great forum put on by The Bee
The Modesto Bee had an Editorial Board meeting with the four candidates for Mayor of Turlock on Sept. 24. In the interest of full disclosure, my wife, Amy Bublak, is one of the four candidates. I want to thank Mike Dunbar and his staff for facilitating a really great forum between the candidates, allowing each to lay out a vision for the future of Turlock.
The Bee staff did a really good job identifying the major issues facing Turlock. In this environment of social media, campaign mailers, political commercials, etc. I encourage all Turlock voters to go www.ModBee.com website and watch the video so you can learn more about each candidate. Keep up the good work.
Milton Richards, Turlock
