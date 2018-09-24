Want more civility? Then try using some yourself

Want more civility? Try using some
Re “Civility? Can’t find it on the left, either” (Letters, Sept. 16): If the writer is looking for civility, perhaps he should look to his own conversation for elements of incivility. Peppering his letter with words like “cry baby” and “sore loser” do not bolster his argument. For an excellent example of civility, look no further than the letter, “What I want our future to look like.”
I agree we need honest solutions, but not to make our government run like a business. Business is a necessary part of our culture, but it can be heartless and amoral. Government must subscribe to the highest moral principles. It should not seek profit, which all successful businesses must. It should seek only to serve.
There are only political solutions. The politics of today, as our current leader demonstrates, is not the politics of compassion and compromise. It is concerned with undoing all that has been done without providing anything new or better. The politics of today gives a nod to the wealthy and powerful as it turns away from the modest and powerless.
Richard Cato, Modesto
Cancer just a word to Jenny Kenoyer
Re “Modesto council member Kenoyer says she has cancer” (Page 3A, Sept. 14): I want to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support. It has been overwhelming. As everyone knows, I am a fighter. This will not get me down. Like I tell my children, cancer is only a word. Since everyone has shown such concern, I will keep all informed of my treatment. Thank you again for your love, prayers and support.
Jenny Kenoyer, Modesto
My reason for supporting Jeff
There are lot of issues to consider in this year’s midterm election. One thing that shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle is public safety. Our first responders do a fantastic job meeting the needs of our community and they deserve our support. After looking at Jeff Denham’s record, it’s easy to see he feels the same. He has advocated for them at a federal level and supported them in our communities. Denham sees this as a priority; he’s earned my vote.
Bien Hinrichsen, Ripon
Harder supports us, not big donors
Today we see big corporations, wealthy donors and Super PACs, like the one run by now-indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter, pour money into Jeff Denham’s campaign to insure he gets re-elected. Why do you think Denham got the most contributions from Hunter’s Super PAC? Because it insures he votes in their interests instead of ours.
Josh Harder is running to replace Jeff Denham because he cares about local people. Holding 16 town-hall meetings demonstrates he respects the voices of voters. He refuses to support his campaign with Super PAC money. We must elect Josh Harder on Nov. 6.
Mateo Maldonado, Turlock
