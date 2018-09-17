Letters: It’s not taking a knee, it’s Kaepernick’s disrespect of police officers

It’s not the shoes, it’s the pig socks
The hypocrisy of Nike’s ad slogan “Believe in Something” brings to mind their spokesperson, Colin Kaepernick, mocking police officers by wearing socks depicting officers as pigs. For those who might not remember, referring to police officers as pigs became popular in the late 1960s with the Black Panther Party and their associates in the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Army.
The Panthers routinely provided young school children with coloring books with pictures of pigs dressed as police officers. Individuals influenced by the propaganda labeling officers as pigs went beyond name-calling and resulted in officers being assaulted and murdered. From January, 1970 to January, 1972, seven San Francisco officers were murdered. Two of the murders were military-style attacks on police sub-stations perpetrated by the “Police are Pigs” disciples.
Sgt. Brian McDonnell was killed by a bomb planted at Park Station in 1970 and Sgt. Jack Young was shot to death at Ingleside station in 1971. As for Nike promoting racial harmony and national pride, I think not. I can’t wear their shoes, they hurt my feet when I stand for the National Anthem.
Eddie Erdelatz, Ripon
Trump disrespects my dad, all vets
I am the son of a WW2 and Korean conflict veteran. My father was captured when the Philippines fell to the Japanese in April of 1942. He endured tremendous hardship and abuse on the infamous Bataan Death March. He is a hero, just as Sen. John McCain is a hero for all he endured while a prisoner in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. To say he was anything but a hero – because Donald Trump likes those who don’t get captured – is an insult to my father and all who have ever served our great country! As Commander and Chief of our Armed Forces, to disrespect my father’s legacy, as well as Sen. McCain’s, is unacceptable. The proud son of a captured veteran
Mark Beck, Modesto
The meaning of being ‘white’
White man’s land – took from people of color.
White man’s law – ban people of color.
White man’s dream – there will be no people of color.
Jane Marie Mazurczak, Salida
Bullying, from D.C. to Modesto
Isn’t it ironic that Melania Trump is on a campaign to stop bullying while her husband, Donald, is the biggest bully in the world! Also, Stanislaus County and Modesto officials bully the Escalon police department for giving two homeless people a ride to Modesto. Can you spell HYPOCRITES!
Alan Seliger, Turlock
Civility? Can’t find it on the left, either
Re “Restoring civility in the era of Trump” (Page 7A, Sept. 11): It is difficult to believe our local newspaper editors actually read the Sept. 11 editorial reprinted from the Los Angeles Times. There are some facts, especially our former president’s comments about “being caught in lies” (think about that), however all the editorial blame travels in one direction. I guess the “era of Trump” means all hate and lack of civility stems from President Trump, who followed the “savior of sanity” as well as a recently deceased senator, whom the news media basically mocked throughout his career.
What the editorial fails to point out is there are also responsible folks, from the crybaby side of the isle such as Maxine Waters, Barbara Boxer, Kamala Harris and those disruptive Code Pink folks planted in the Supreme Court confirmation hearings. We need honest solutions to insure this county is run like any business wanting to insure its survival and opportunity for all citizens. Look at our current stock market, our business growth and unemployment numbers. Our president’s leadership is proof the old “political solutions” have not worked and sore losers just continue to lead us down this road we live in.
Larry Dovichi, Modesto
Democrats set up for election fall
With Obama’s return to the campaign trail, nothing the Democrats could do is going to bring more people out for this midterm election, with him going on TV and being written about in the news in such glowing terms, just the reminder of the eight years of his presidency will certainly bring voters out. If only Hillary could go out on the campaign trail with him; wow, what a tag-team that would be, that should turn around any voter apathy that usually comes with midterms. Add to that the stellar performance of the Democrats during the confirmation hearing last week (such dignity, decorum and humility), and they were able to show the world who they really are.
With Obama’s reappearance, what can be said? This will be 2016 all over again!
John Mendosa, Ceres
Takes a lot of nerve to slam players
For Donald Trump to say protesting NFL players are unable to define what they are protesting for is ignorant and beyond belief. Trump shows a total lack of empathy for the inequities still rampant in our country. Especially for minorities and people of color.
For Trump to say that just because NFL players “Make a fortune doing what they love” and they should be “happy and cool,” is Trump’s distorted mindset. We recognize our fellow citizens have a constitutional right to peacefully protest. For the NFL owners of the NFL, who seem in a quandary on how to handle this attack on our freedom, there is a really simple solution. Tell President Trump that we live in the United States of America where freedom of speech and the right to a peaceably protest is a given. Just like the NFL players, President Trump “made a fortune doing what you love,”many times over – which he constantly reminds of. You remain “happy, cool” and oblivious.
Barbara Porter, Groveland
What I want our future to look like
My vision for our common future:
▪ Affordable, portable, universal health care that covers pre-existing conditions, because a healthy society is a productive society.
▪ Economic opportunity for the middle class and poor who have been left behind by stagnant wages that don’t keep up with inflation.
▪ Water that stays here in District 10 instead of going south through the Delta tunnels, more efficiency in water usage and more storage for lean times.
▪ Improved relations with our allies.
▪ An honest, thorough investigation into Russia’s meddling in our elections.
▪ A welcoming society that respects individuals without judging them.
▪ Breathable air and drinkable water.
▪ A balance of power in Washington so political parties are forced to work across the aisle.
To work toward this vision, I am voting for Josh Harder to represent us in Congress.
Pat Egenberger, Modesto
