Letters: Forget ‘traffic-calming’ projects, just fix our roads

Instead of repairs, we get delays
The ballot proposition on Measure L was touted as though if we taxed ourselves a “little” bit more we could improve the condition of our city streets. So, in lieu of improved roads, we get “traffic calming” and traffic delays. Use of L money has increased the number of non-synchronized traffic lights (see Bel Harbour Drive), three-way stop signs (Sunrise), and now it appears we will have intrusive curbs on multiple streets entering Lakewood Avenue.
These projects are a huge waste of road-repair dollars and are exactly why I voted against Measure L.
Is the Measure L oversight committee aware of this waste of money on Lakewood and that the net result will be more automobiles idling and spewing fumes into the air and drivers irritated while waiting to enter Lakewood? These same curb markings are appearing in the Eastridge subdivision and elsewhere.
Elisabeth Craig, Modesto
Put speed bumps on Janna, too
I read the letter “Speed bumps needed on El Vista” (Sept. 8). We also need speed bumps on Janna Avenue. It’s the next street over from Prescott and is a 25 mph zone with a school. Cars sometimes go 45 or 50 mph down our street, using it to evade police or traffic. They pay no attention to the children walking or playing near the street. We have had six accidents from cars going too fast around the bend and losing control. They crashed into the houses at each side of the bend; one made the bend but slid into the second house on Stevenson.
Two children have been hit by cars on the street, with one of the boys hit two times. A dog was killed last year while the owner was standing right there. Each time, the driver didn’t even put on their brakes, but just kept driving as if nothing had happened.
I asked the city to put speed bumps, but their response was that we would have to pay for them ourselves and get the neighborhood to sign a petition. Look into this before the worst happens.
Lela Valderrama, Modesto
We’re going to miss this great doctor
One of Stanislaus County’s best orthopedic surgeons will soon retire. Dr. Leslie Konkin cared for my mother and even made a house call to remove her cast. He patients feel special, treating them with compassion and with ethics that are not always seen in physicians today. I wish him the best in a well-deserved retirement.
Lisa Kasbarian, Modesto
‘Death eaters’ in the White House
John McCain’s funeral was the good kind of church service, comforting people and expressing hope for the future. Donald Trump is like the “Death Eaters” in the Harry Potter books; they kill hope.
Karen Ohl, Modesto
