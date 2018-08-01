Letters: Curb the water board and toss out GOP’s rubber duck

Curb power of state water board
The State Water Resources Control Board is not regulated by anything or anyone. They have the power to write laws, enforce them and then decide if someone breaks them. Then they have a trial where the board acts as judge and jury before sentencing the accused. They must be limited in their power to rule. Hearings before the SWRCB have no influence on their decisions.
Under the WaterFix plan, the rivers will not be able replace water taken from the Sacramento River before it ever reaches the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
Chairwoman Felicia Marcus said water users should switch to crops that require less water and store more water in wet times. How? The billions of dollars we will lose annually will be ignored by those who take the water.
Jerry Couchman, Modesto
Put your head back in the sand
Global warming? Many die in record Japanese heat wave! It’s fake news brought to you by snowflake liberals and cruddy third-world nations and those nutzoid nations in NATO.
Thank God Americans have a leader who will tell us the real truth. All this talk of global warming, death and drought is just a bunch of fake news brought to you from CNN, crooked Hillary and that socialist president from Kenya who tried to alter the causes of fake global warming. No wonder he lasted only two terms.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Condolences for Whiteside family
My family and I extend our condolences to the Whiteside family (“Stanislaus judge known as a kind mentor,” Front Page, July 21). We didn’t know Judge John Whiteside, but we are familiar with former Mayor Carol Whiteside, his wife. As mayor, she was approachable and would listen to you. During her time as mayor, she was instrumental in helping my wife and I in passing a city ordinance to allow two pygmy goats inside city limits. Councilman Richard Patterson also championed the idea. If Judge Whiteside was anything like his wife, he had to be a good man. Rest in peace, Judge John G. Whiteside.
Jack and Judie Tietjen, Modesto
Vote against the GOP rubber duck
My supposed representative is totally unavailable. He answers no questions, returns no calls. Lo and behold, it’s an election cycle. Now, I get repeated calls to my home phone extolling his virtues and imploring me to contact his people. I know I will never be able to actually talk to him, as I am just a constituent. His unavailability for 95 percent of his time speaks volumes about his priorities. Vote for anyone running against this GOP rubber duck. We need someone who will finally fight for our area and our priorities!
Verne Carraway, Modesto
