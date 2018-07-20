‘Always genuine.’ Stanislaus judge Whiteside remembered as a kindly mentor

Retired Stanislaus Superior Court Judge John G. Whiteside died Wednesday morning of complications from cancer, his family said. He was 75 years old.
He was a judge for nearly 30 years, even continuing to work as an assigned judge after his retirement. Mr. Whiteside covered judicial vacancies at Stanislaus Superior Court, or he would step in when judges were at conferences or training programs.
Stanislaus Superior Court Presiding Judge Ricardo Córdova said Mr. Whiteside’s death is a tragic loss for the court and surrounding legal community.
“He served as a mentor judge to many of our judges,” Córdova said. “Judge Whiteside was an outstanding judge, respected by all who appeared before him and those of us who had the pleasure of working with him.”
Mr. Whiteside had been married for 54 years to Carol Whiteside, Modesto’s mayor from 1987 to 1991. They had two sons, Brian and Derek Whiteside, and four grandchildren.
“He was a kind person and was well-loved by everyone whose life he touched,” Carol Whiteside said.
John G. Whiteside was born on Aug. 7, 1942, in Sacramento. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis, in 1964. He earned a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings School of Law in 1967, and he was admitted to the California State Bar in 1967.
“One of the most endearing qualities he possessed is that he was always genuine,” Judge Roger Beauchesne said.
He reached the rank of captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and worked there from 1968 through 1972. He was a major in the California Army National Guard from 1976 through 1985.
From 1973 through 1976, Whiteside worked as a deputy district attorney in Stanislaus County. He was a partner at the law firm Ulrich and Whiteside from 1976 through 1988.
He was appointed to the Municipal Court in November 1989 by Gov. George Deukmajian. On Jan. 6, 1994, Mr. Whiteside was appointed to the Superior Court by Gov. Pete Wilson.
“Judge Whiteside was always very patient and kind to litigants,” said Judge Linda McFadden. “Our community has experienced a great loss.”
Whiteside was the Superior Court’s presiding judge from 1997 through 1998. He became the first presiding judge of the unified Superior Court after state Proposition 220 combined the municipal and superior courts into one state-funded court system.
The retired judge was a member of the Modesto North Rotary (it changed its name in 2015 to the Modesto Metro Rotary) and served as its president from 1990 through 1991. He also served on the boards of the Modesto Symphony and the Casa de Modesto Retirement Center.
In lieu of flowers, the Whiteside family is asking people to make a donation to the Modesto Symphony and the Stanford Cancer Center. His wife said plans are to have a private funeral service for his family and friends.
