Fireworks for Independence Day? What to expect in Stanislaus County communities

Doused last year by the coronavirus pandemic, community pyrotechnics and celebrations are expected to mark Independence Day this year in Stanislaus County.

While most organizers are awaiting final word from the state and its slated June 15 reopening, they are going ahead with plans to celebrate the Fourth of July with public events.

Because July 4 falls on a Sunday, groups are planning events for Saturday, July 3.

Modesto’s downtown parade is set for July 3 at 9:30 a.m. The Modesto Kiwanis Club is partnering with the city of Modesto for the parade, which has the theme “Stars And Stripes,” according to the website https://modestojulyparade.com.

Planned are food and craft vendors in front of the Gallo Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Jeremiah Williams, parade chairman. Because the parade is on a Saturday, Kiwanis Club members hope it draws people downtown to patronize businesses there.

Last year’s parade in Modesto was canceled due to the pandemic. It was replaced by a live-streamed tribute ceremony that featured music and remarks by civic leaders.

While they’re limiting entries in the parade for time and spacing in the staging area – normally there would be 140, this year there will be 90 – there won’t be a limit on spectators along the parade route, Williams said.

Because it’s an outdoor event and COVID cases are “winding down,” they felt the parade would be safe, Williams said. “We wanted to be able to celebrate our country’s birthday.”

Also in Modesto, there are plans for fireworks at John Thurman Field on July 3. Normally, the Modesto Nuts have a baseball game prior to the celebration, but the team is on the road this year.

Instead, the Nuts are set to host a teachers vs. nurses softball game in the evening, according to Rita McCay, the team’s office manager.

“The teachers and nurses have been essential this past year ... we want to celebrate them,” she said. “They’re on the front lines every day.”

After the Independence Day celebration, the Nuts plan to return to presenting fireworks after every Friday night home game, she said. The July 3 fireworks will be bigger and longer to mark the holiday.

There are no plans as of now in Turlock, according to Amber Traini, part-time event assistant for the city, although she said it’s possible something might come together after the state’s June 15 reopening.

Bombs bursting over waterways

For those who like their fireworks waterside, both Woodward Reservoir and Don Pedro Lake are planning celebrations, awaiting guidance from government officials.

Near Oakdale, Woodward Reservoir’s fireworks show is planned for July 3, according to Heidi Hidalgo, Stanislaus County’s Parks and Recreation Department events planner.

Ryan Reis, recreation department manager for the Don Pedro Recreation Agency, said in an email that they also are planning on a July 3 show at Don Pedro Lake in La Grange.

“Unfortunately, there is still uncertainty regarding when the State or County will provide guidelines for this event,” he said in the email. “We will advertise any announcements as soon as we hear more information regarding large, outdoor gatherings.”