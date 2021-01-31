The backstory on bicyclists who swarmed Modesto streets — and an apology

Cody Pattee, 15, performs a trick on his BMX bike at East La Loma Park in Modesto, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

While we were walking in downtown Sacramento a year or so ago, a large group of bicycle riders passed by. It wasn’t a busy street, and no one seemed to mind that the bikes had “taken over” for a minute or two as dozens and dozens of riders of all ages and shapes and sizes rolled along, many with special lighting, music wafting, all seemingly having a good time. We smiled; the mood seemed contagious.

A few months ago in downtown Modesto, we came upon a few dozen bicyclists with similar vibes. Many stopped in a parking lot as someone called out a command to wait for others. We approached a guy who seemed to be in charge and asked what was going on.

“It’s a rideout,” he said, proceeding to describe with unexpected passion these rolling gatherings — part athletic, part trickster, all fun. He said rideouts are mostly for kids, an outlet to escape being cooped up for weeks and months. It’s a safe way — outside where the coronavirus is less of a concern, and several feet apart — to get them out, get their blood pumping and make connections with adults and other youth.

We smiled again.

But the fun vaporized when police tried to corral 300 bicyclists swarming east and north Modesto last weekend, sometimes taking over all lanes, impeding traffic and frankly scaring people. Officers ended up arresting five 209 Rippers, as many call themselves, and citing 14.

Opinion

“What happened,” I thought while viewing aerial footage , “to turn the fun-loving bunch we saw before into this horde?”

Had the local, law-abiding rideout been infiltrated by evil outsiders? Are a few bad apples ruining it for the rest? How did mob mentality change fun into frenzy?

What pushed officers to make examples of several riders? Why did police lose patience?

The world has already seen the police version of events filmed by law enforcement drones, narrated by an officer and posted on the Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page. So I asked to meet with a few parents of riders. Stacie Souza agreed to gather three or four and meet the next day in East La Loma Park, the same point of debarkation used for the Jan. 23 rideout.

When I arrived, the place was crawling with kids on bikes, and more than a few parents waited patiently to tell their stories. When the 209 Rippers want to get the word out (Instagram and Facebook), it gets out.

A few were disappointed that news reports, from The Modesto Bee to TV crews to social media, seemed to follow a narrative put forth by police.

Modesto police heavy handed, parents say

Some parents were angry. Marissol Jimenez said police grabbed her terrified 15-year-old son by the jacket off his bike and put him in handcuffs. His bicycle was impounded for 30 days and he faces a criminal resisting-arrest charge. “Just hearing my son say, `Mom, I thought they were going to shoot me...’” she said, crying.

Some pleaded for understanding. Veronica Sexton and her husband, Tony, previously rode with their five children to keep in shape, then invited other couples and families and before they knew it, rideouts had become a thing.

“It grew into something bigger than we ever expected,” she said. “It was never because we wanted to defy the law or show disrespect. We’re trying to build community, not work against police.”

Some were penitent. “We apologize to the community for causing this type of stress and disrespect on the street,” Tony Sexton said, his voice quivering. “We never meant to, and we’re sorry. We are accountable, and we’re going to move forward.”

The Sextons said they’re ready to confer with police, form a nonprofit or do whatever it takes to bring sanity back to rideouts.

All parents praised rideouts for giving their children something to do, something to look forward to, something to occupy their lives so they might be less inclined toward drugs and gangs.

Getting kids to put down game consoles

Before rideouts, several said, their kids could not be pried away from video games. Many now prefer practicing wheelies.

“My son has made meaningful relationships,” said Sara Munson, whose son has high-functioning autism.

“It keeps mine out of trouble,” Sabrina Hill said.

So yes, rideouts have been a godsend for many COVID-coping families.

But it’s evident that something went terribly wrong a week ago, and must never happen again.

Everyone needs to take a deep breath and step back.

To 209 Rippers: You don’t own the road, no matter how many of you assemble for a rideout. You must follow rules of the road, and police are right to stop you when you don’t. Do no harm to vehicles — don’t even touch them, much less let them pull you illegally as you hold on. When you come upon bystanders, be respectful. Recognize that they probably have never encountered 300 bicycles at one time and don’t know what to think or how to react. Smile as you pass.

Drivers and bystanders: You don’t own the road, either — you share it. Waiting a minute or two for masses of bicycles to pass won’t kill you. Not everyone on two wheels is a hoodlum out to do you harm. That kid is someone’s grandchild. Most have good intentions. Resist the urge to get your back up with a “get off my lawn, punk” snarl. Relax and enjoy the sight. Smile as they pass.

Police and rideout organizers must heal wounds. They must resolve to freely forgive. This isn’t war. Both sides should seize the opportunity to sit down, talk out grievances and make a plan that will keep the peace, keep everyone safe and satisfy all sides.