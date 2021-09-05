Hands off our river water in Modesto and Turlock, California bureaucrats

There is nothing new about drought in California. We’ve always had them, and always will — although with climate change they will become more frequent and more severe.

What’s new this time is the state’s heavy handed answer to drought. This time, the state will try to take our farmers’ water to bail out others who haven’t been as wise with their water as we have with ours.

This is outrageous.

The Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts are right to fight this shocking power grab. They deserve the support of all who benefit from the health of our local economy — virtually everyone reading this opinion, and more.

The recent announcement by appointed state water bureaucrats — not elected, and not accountable to voters — could mean death to many local farms next year if winter storms don’t pull us out of an extended drought in coming months. So we have some time to prepare for legal battle.

Modesto and Turlock water leaders are good at preparing.

Because of their foresight, caution and expertise, the foothill reservoir our area relies on — Don Pedro, on the Tuolumne River near La Grange 45 miles east of Modesto — is 53% full. That compares favorably to virtually every large reservoir you’re used to hearing about in California, including Shasta (27% full), Oroville (23%) and Folsom (24%). Nearby New Melones Reservoir on the Stanislaus River, managed by federal agencies, is 38% full.

That thirsty others would covet our water is not surprising.

State water leaders have been trying to snatch our water for years. The State Water Resources Control Board even voted in December 2018 to seize sizable amounts from the Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced rivers, a horrid decision put on hold while negotiations and lawsuits, or maybe both, play out.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a July 29 virtual meeting with opinion editors of McClatchy newspapers in California to discuss the recall that could cost him his job, told The Modesto Bee that an announcement on negotiations to end the water wars was forthcoming.

When? we asked. “Very soon,” Newsom snapped back. Later in the interview, he suggested a resolution to these voluntary agreements could come “next week.”

That was more than five weeks ago. We’ve heard nothing since.

The voluntary agreements, mind you, are not directly related to the recent warning that the state will curtail our water next year. But both efforts represent atrocious overreach by state officials. Both are nothing more than appalling water grabs.

Practice what you preach, California

It’s unconscionable that state government priding itself on commitment to equity would take the lifeblood from an area consistently plagued by high unemployment and low income and give it to wealthy, politically connected regions in Southern California and the Bay Area.

It’s not right. And our irrigation leaders will prove in court, if needed, that it’s not legal.

If senior water rights to river water are not respected and upheld, farmers will be forced to pump groundwater to keep alive crops and orchards, imperiling aquifers essential to cities and other farms, and to the health of the best growing location on the planet. That cannot happen.

Yes, we can and must pray for rain and snow this winter. But the next drought is as certain as night follows day.

We should not live in fear of devastation wrought by hypocrites preaching fairness and equity while snatching from us what is morally and legally ours.