Join us for ‘Debate at The State,’ with the final 2 candidates for Modesto mayor. RSVP here

Join The Modesto Bee for a livestreamed debate between the final two candidates for Modesto mayor at noon Wednesday, Jan. 6. This will be a live, virtual event.

The Debate at The State will feature Doug Ridenour and Sue Zwahlen, who emerged from the November general election to reach the Feb. 2 runoff election.

The debate will be held at The State Theatre in downtown Modesto; however, there will be no audience and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.

The two candidates will be answering questions from moderators Garth Stapley, The Modesto Bee’s Opinions page editor, and Patty Guerra, The Bee’s Managing Editor.

They will question the candidates on topics such as life after the coronavirus pandemic, the city budget, boosting the local economy, public safety, homelessness, and restoring public confidence in City Hall.

You can submit questions for consideration by registering for the event.

Panelists

What: Debate at The State, between final two candidates for Modesto mayor

When: Noon Wednesday, Jan. 6

Where: This free event will livestreamed on modbee.com on Jan. 6.

Doug Ridenour, 69, reached the runoff by finishing second among the eight mayoral candidates. A retired Modesto police sergeant, Ridenour was elected to the City Council in 2015. His brother Jim served as mayor from late 2003 to early 2012.

Ridenour said he wants to lead Modesto through these unprecedented times and ensure the city is positioned to thrive in a post-pandemic world. He wants to help local businesses, heal social rifts and work more closely with the county to solve homelessness, addiction and growing the economy.

Sue Zwahlen, 66, reached the runoff by finishing first among eight mayoral candidates. A retired emergency room registered nurse, Zwahlen served on the Modesto City Schools board from 2009-2017. She ran for California’s 10th Congressional District in 2018 as a Democrat but did not advance out of the primary.

She says her top priorities for Modesto beyond leading residents out of the pandemic are restoring public confidence in City Hall, homelessness, public safety and updating the general plan to pave the way for thoughtful economic development.