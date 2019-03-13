Letters to the editor

Political promises are just socialism
Our national debt is over $22 trillion and growing $1.1 trillion yearly. Such debt is caused by our politicians spending more money than received from taxes.
Current candidates are pitching socialism with increased spending. Big selling points are free Medicare for all, free higher education for all, forgiveness of current student loans and also a wage of $15 per hour.
We cannot pay for all these promises. How do the politicians propose to pay for them? Just write a check? “Tax the rich” sounds great but doing the math, it will not cover the cost!
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
The only way to reduce the debt is a tax increase across the board. I cannot remember who, but years ago a politician actually told the truth, that he was considering raising taxes. He disappeared shortly after.
The government is spending much more than is taken in, so the answer is to pile on debt. At some point political promises will exceed ability to pay off debt interest, and we will end up bankrupt. I cannot envision what that will look like, but certain disaster looms on the horizon.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
A soda a day may be too much sugar
I read with interest the L.A. Times editorial “Are sodas as bad as cigarettes? California seems to think so” (Page 7A, March 8). Legislators are proposing bills which include a tax on sugary beverages. Many of us might reflexively recoil from this “nanny-state” intrusion, but it may be an important behavior-modifying tool for several reasons:
1. Studies by Irakli Loladze [i] and others are indicating that increased carbon dioxide levels have changed plants. Previous amounts of plant protein, vitamins and minerals have decreased, and carbohydrates have increased. Although plants grow faster, they are less nutritious. 2. Sugar is now added to a multitude of foods, often where one least expects or wants it. This sweetening tends to overwhelm the food’s natural flavor. The American Heart Association recommends a limit of 37.5 grams of sugar daily for men and 25 grams for women. The World Health Organization’s guidelines are somewhat more lenient. For reference, a 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams.
A healthy diet contains a wide range of wholesome foods and prudently limits salt (added salt in canned foods is ridiculously high) and sugar. Check labels. Ask for the product you want. Keep asking.
Diana Doll, Modesto
Civil War was all about slavery
Re “The case for reparations” (Page 6A, March 11): This letter is to Republicans who claim they are the Party of Lincoln. Per David Brooks, Lincoln declared slavery the cause of the Civil War. So, “states rights” was a cover story. The right the south fought for was slavery. Own it!
Ian Riggall, Diablo Grande
Deadly force standard is tricky
Re “Stephon Clark’s death must change rules for police use of deadly force” (Page 8A, March 5): Your relying on “AB 392 To Save Lives” is misguided. Since 1872 the use of deadly force has been legislated by different levels of government and interpreted by different levels of the court; in other words, by many enlightened entities, without a perfect answer. Let’s not forget the officer; for that matter, any person only has a few moments to decide what to do. It sounds like AB 392 says the bad guys get the first shot.
Re “Clark should have obeyed orders” (Letters, March 5): In the same paper as your opinion was a letter to the editor saying “Clark should have obeyed orders.” If he had, I suggest he would still be alive. Why did he go into a shooter stance if he did not have a gun?
Richard McCullough, Modesto
Comments